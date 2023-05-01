Pranjić’s statements after the victory over Tuzla sati | Sport

Sloboda coach Danijel Pranjić had an interesting comment after his first victory on the bench of this team.

Source: Promo/FK Sloboda Tuzla

Tuzla Sloboda achieved a very important victory in the fight for survival. In the Tuzla derby, the team led by Danijel Pranjić from the bench defeated Tuzla City with a goal from Eldar Mehmedović in the 66th minute.

This was the first victory for Pranjić since he took over Sloboda a little over a month ago. After this triumph, the former Croatian representative gave an interesting review of the match.

“Nobody knows how hard it is to prepare for a game, especially when you know you have a noose around your neck. You know what the song by Šaban Šaulić says, ‘One swallow does not make spring’, and that’s how it is for us now. I am happy for the fans and Sloboda will stay. Everyone says here, God willing, but we also have to do something on the field.”said Pranjić.

Sloboda currently has 29 points, i.e. a point more than the last placed Leotar. Igman has the same number of points, which has a game less. Posusje has one point more than Sloboda, while Sloga and Tuzla city have two, and in the last four rounds we have an uncertain fight for survival.