"Prati, Cagliari presents a new offer" (PHOTO)
"Prati, Cagliari presents a new offer" (PHOTO)

by admin
“Prati, Cagliari presents a new offer” (PHOTO)

by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 7 hours ago

As reported by Schira, Cagliari doesn’t want to let go of Prati. In these hours, the Rossoblù club has presented an upward offer of € 5M + bonus to Spal. However, the club that owns the card would like to sell him to Palermo on the strength of the agreement reached with the Rosanero club. The Schira article: “Prati,…

