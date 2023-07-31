PRD President Michael Vargas Questions Government’s Use of Pensions and Outlines Vision for Different Governance

Title: President of Dominican Revolutionary Party Questions Government’s Handling of Pensions

Subtitle: Michael Vargas takes oath of PRD members and criticizes misuse of pensions for political motives

The president of the Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD), Michael Vargas, recently took an oath of members within the organization, using the opportunity to question the government’s utilization of pensions. Vargas alleges that the government is using pensions as a tool to attract politicians from other parties, rather than providing for the well-being of retired individuals.

During the event, Vargas announced the PRD’s candidates for the upcoming elections in Circumscription number two of the National District. Promising a different approach to governance, he emphasized the importance of prioritizing the needs of the people if elected as the country’s president next year.

Vargas reiterated his plea for support for all PRD candidates in order to achieve success in the forthcoming elections.

In a press release, the PRD outlined its electoral ballot for 2024 in the National District, highlighting the presence of the National Directorate of the party. Notable party leaders, including Peggy Cabral, Ramón Arnaldo Pimentel, Bishop Elvis Medina, José Juan Zapata, and Dr. Eduardo Mejía, the president of the External Sector, were also present.

At the event, Vargas praised politician Miguel for speaking up and fulfilling his promise to support the party, presenting him as a true representative of the people and the neighborhood, deserving of being a candidate for deputy.

However, Vargas did not shy away from criticizing the government’s actions. He described the government as wasteful, lacking control and scruples when it comes to using pensions as a means to gain support. Vargas accused the government of buying off leaders from various political parties through such tactics.

Vargas stated that the government’s narrative differs significantly from the reality experienced by the Dominican people. He stressed the deterioration and decline of various sectors and public services, including healthcare and education, despite massive investments.

Crime rates were also a focal point for criticism, as Vargas claimed that the government failed to live up to its promises of resolving insecurity within the first year of its tenure. He further noted that crime has tripled across the country.

Public debt was another area of concern for Vargas. He criticized the current debt, which constitutes 71% of the gross domestic product, and questioned the government’s management of these resources. Vargas pointed out a decrease in public investment by 50%, alongside a tripled current spending, without clear explanations or tangible results.

In his concluding remarks, Vargas emphasized the importance of fighting against these issues. Highlighting his experience in both the public and private sectors, he expressed his desire to utilize his capabilities and serve the country and its people.

As elections draw near, Vargas’s statements and criticisms serve to shed light on the PRD’s agenda and its concerns regarding the government’s utilization of pensions and management of public affairs.

Note: This article is based on the provided content and does not include additional research or interviews.

