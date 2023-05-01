by livesicilia.it – ​​56 seconds ago

In the province of Palermo there are over 60,000 unemployed. The unions denounce the lack of investments 5′ OF READING PALERMO – On the day of the Workers’ Day, the numbers released by Istat cause great concern,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Workers’ Day without work: precarious, without security and poorly paid appeared 56 seconds ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it”.