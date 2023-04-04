Home World Prediction for Trump’s trial day: surrender, arrest, bail, return to Mar-a-Lago to give a speech- BBC News 中文
World

Prediction for Trump’s trial day: surrender, arrest, bail, return to Mar-a-Lago to give a speech- BBC News 中文

by admin

news/240/cpsprodpb/8828/production/_129265843_trump-index-getty.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/8828/production/_129265843_trump-index-getty.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/8828/production/_129265843_trump-index-getty.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/8828/production/_129265843_trump-index-getty.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/8828/production/_129265843_trump-index-getty.jpg 800w” alt=”Donald Trump” attribution=”Getty Images” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/8828/production/_129265843_trump-index-getty.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″ data-hero=”true”/>

image source,Getty Images

Former US President Donald Trump is about to face historic criminal charges over alleged “hush payments” to a porn star.

He arrived in New York City on Monday (April 3) local time and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

The former president, who led the White House for four years, will then face a judge. The arraignment procedure includes fingerprints and facial photos taken without hats.

Trump, 76, is the first former U.S. president to be criminally prosecuted.

You may also like

in Bagheria the exhibition “Urban visions”

the comedy of Davide Marini at the Small...

News Udinese – Without Deulo and Tucu who...

News Udinese – Thauvin is a flop /...

A bus full of workers overturned near Sobovica...

A tree fell on two girls in Miljakovac...

the sequence of the attack on the Russian...

the flash above One World Trade Center –...

Valeria Castro, critic of with love and care...

Iván Ferreiro, review of his album Trinchera pop...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy