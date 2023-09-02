Pregnant African American killed by police in Ohio. The refusal to get out of the car, then the shot: the shock videos of the agents’ bodycams

A request to get out of the car, then the refusal and an attempt to leave, then the shot. A new episode of violence by US law enforcement is making the rounds of American news. A 21-year-old pregnant African-American woman was shot and killed by officers outside a grocery store in Blendon Townshipin Ohio. The baby she was carrying also died with her.

The incident took place on last August 24thbut only today were the shocking images of what happened released, taken by the agents’ bodycams, which show the last moments of life of TàKiya Young.

The clip shows a policeman approaching the woman’s car and asking her to get out. She refuses, asking why about her, and the officer replies that it is because she is accused of stealing from the store. The woman denies it and, instead of getting out, she tries to leave by car. The second agent, in front of the car, repeats yelling to get out and finally shoots. At that point the car almost seems to go on its own until the ride comes to a halt against the wall of the shop.

The woman was killed by a single bullet. “She was pregnant and mother of two other children, unarmed, this is beyond the unjustifiable,” said the family’s attorney, Sean Walton. It appears that the 21-year-old she stole bottles of alcohol from the shop.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

