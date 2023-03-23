Home World Pregnant Helena Topalović Fun
World

Pregnant Helena Topalović Fun

by admin
Pregnant Helena Topalović Fun

Helena Topalović married a rich husband in September 2021, and now the news arrives that she is in blessed condition and that her baby bump is already visible.

Source: Instagram/helena_topalovic

Helena is allegedly already in fourth or fifth month of pregnancy, and her husband treats her like a queen while she is in a blessed state. According to the source, and reported by the media, Helena was seen on the street where her parents live in a Belgrade neighborhood, and she was wearing a comfortable outfit that, however, she failed to hide her tummyalthough he tries hard to do so, because he wants to protect his private life from the public.

“A good line still adorns her and she is an active pregnant woman – private business is still her focus, she just slowed down a bit. She stays with Topalović more and more often, so that they can help her, while on the other hand, her husband fulfills all her wishes,” said a reliable source. Topalko did not want to reveal the accuracy of the information, but he could hardly hide his joy.

See also  "Marital duty", sentenced to France before the European Court

“I will not say anything, ask Helena, although she insists that she is not a public figure and will not speak to the media. We don’t usually talk about our private life, and when I get a grandchild I will definitely be overjoyed, whether it’s a boy or a girl“, the singer declared.

(MONDO/24sedam.rs)

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

Wagner withdraws from Ukraine | Info

Krško begins the transfer of spent fuel to...

clashes in Paris – Corriere TV

Palermo towards summer in waste emergency, workers of...

In Paris there have been violent clashes between...

FEFF 25 – Baisho Chieko will receive the...

Clashes between protesters and police, France takes to...

Udinese – From the renewal of Pereyra to...

Broken shop windows, Molotov cocktails and stones on...

Black Lips leads the 15th edition of Andoaingo...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy