Preliminary results show Peter Pavel leading in second round of Czech presidential election

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-29 13:52

At 14:00 on January 28, local time, the two-day second round of voting for the 2023 Czech presidential election ended, and vote counting is currently underway.

According to the statistics of 53.6% of the votes by the Czech Statistical Office, Peter Pavel, who was born in the military, won 55.18% of the votes, and has been firmly maintaining a lead of about 10 percentage points since the counting of the votes began. Another candidate, the chairman of the “Disgruntled Citizens’ Movement” party and former Prime Minister Andrei Babis, received 44.81% of the vote.

In this election, nearly 15,000 polling stations were set up across the Czech Republic, with about 8.25 million registered voters. The current turnout rate is about 69%.

The term of the Czech president is 5 years, directly elected by the national voters, and can be re-elected for one term. The current president, Zeman, will step down in March this year. (Headquarters reporter Xu Ming)

