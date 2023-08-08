Premana engages reverse gear by mistake and falls into the ravine: the driver dies

Premana (Lecco) – Instead of the first one, he got into gear reverse gear. When he realized the mistake he tried to brake, but it was already there too late: the rear wheels skidded and spun without exerting sufficient grip to bring the vehicle safely back on track, there was no more room for maneuver and it was plunged into the ravine.

He jumped about sixty meters, trapped and tossed around in his baby Suzuki Jimny free-falling down the slope in the middle of the woods, until it crashes at the bottom of the gorge, where the Varro torrent in which he was thrown after being catapulted out of the cockpit. For Luigi Caspaniaged 79 from Masnaga Coastthere was no escape.

The fatal crash occurred on Monday afternoon at Premanain the area of Gebioa group of huts along the old military road that goes up to theAlpe dei Forni. There, at about a thousand meters above sea level, it can only be reached by off-road vehicles on a carriage road. The 79-year-old had bought a small mountain house where he could spend the summer holidays: it was his paradise in which he loved to spend time.

Per help the retiree the medical workers of Areu were immediately mobilized with the rescuers of the Sondrio air ambulance who took off from the base of cage which have been winched down to the bottom of the escarpment. The volunteers of the volunteers also set off immediately Alpine rescue of the Premana team of the Valsassina and Valvarrone station of the XIX Lariana Delegation and the firefighters of the Bellano detachment of volunteers and of the provincial command of Lecco. The carabinieri are also on the spot.

The doctor of the emergency health service was only able to ascertain the death of the motorist, who died practically instantly due to the numerous injuries reported. “A man of 79 years old he lost his life after his car fell into an escarpment for about sixty meters, while he was maneuvering on the road”, explained by the Lombard Alpine Rescue. The operations for recover the body they were very long and complex and even more difficult was recovering the wreckage of what remained of the jeep. The intervention lasted until late in the evening. Since the beginning of the year in the province of Lecco there have already been 13 victims of road accidents.