Home World Premier League BIH results 23 round | Sport
World

Premier League BIH results 23 round | Sport

by admin
Premier League BIH results 23 round | Sport

There were no winners at Pecara, and no goals at the Rođeni stadium!

Source: MONDO/Sport1/Sanel Konjhodžić

Both today’s duels between the “drowned” and the team from the top of the table ended without a winner. Željezničar gained three important points in the battle for European qualification with a 4:1 victory over Sloga, but Široki Brijeg and Velež failed to do so.

Širokibrježani drew 1:1 at their Pecara with Tuzla City, who even took the lead, so the home team had to save themselves through Mašić, who scored for the draw.

There were no winners but no goals in the duel between Velež and Sloboda from Tuzla.

The people of Mostar were more concrete, had the initiative and several chances, but it was still not a good enough edition for all three points against Sloboda, who defended excellently, aware that even that one point in Vrapči meant a lot to her.

Sloboda is seventh with 24 points, and Tuzla city, Leotar and Sloga Doboj, which occupy the first place “below the line”, have fewer points.

On the other side, Velež is in fifth place with 34 points, i.e. five less than Željezničar and six less than Široki Brijeg, which is in third place.

The biggest winners of this round are Zrinjski and Borac, who, with their victories in the 23rd round, secured the first and second positions.

M:TEL PREMIER LEAGUE BiH – 23rd round

Railwayman – Sloga Meridian 4:1 (1:1)
/Santos 21, 50, Štilić 60 penalty, Amoa 79 – Lalić 35/

Široki Brijeg – Tuzla city 1:1 (0:1)
/Mašić 68 – Ivaniadze 31/

See also  Don't want to hit the shirt?10 niche brands that have both warmth and style in autumn and winter | Retro | Down jacket | Trend_Sina Fashion_Sina.com

Velež – Sloboda 0:0

Monday:

Sarajevo – Posušje (13.00)
Played on Saturday

Zrinjski – Igman 2:1 (0:0)
/Tičinović 47, Jukić 85 – Denković 68/

Borac – Leotar 2:0 (1:0)
/Ninković 30, Kulašin 57/

You may also like

“Martyred people suffer for war crimes”

«Surrogacy is a market for children». The clash...

Xi in Moscow as global mediator. But he...

China’s outbound tourism picks up speed

Marius Grigonis called out Dejan Radonjić after the...

Wi Fi problems and solutions | MobIT

Average exchange rate of the euro March 20,...

Daily horoscope for March 20, 2023 | Magazine...

Friends 2023, the report cards: Zerbi and Celentano...

Claudio Lippi and his daughter Federica – Da...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy