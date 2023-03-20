There were no winners at Pecara, and no goals at the Rođeni stadium!

Both today’s duels between the “drowned” and the team from the top of the table ended without a winner. Željezničar gained three important points in the battle for European qualification with a 4:1 victory over Sloga, but Široki Brijeg and Velež failed to do so.

Širokibrježani drew 1:1 at their Pecara with Tuzla City, who even took the lead, so the home team had to save themselves through Mašić, who scored for the draw.

There were no winners but no goals in the duel between Velež and Sloboda from Tuzla.

The people of Mostar were more concrete, had the initiative and several chances, but it was still not a good enough edition for all three points against Sloboda, who defended excellently, aware that even that one point in Vrapči meant a lot to her.

Sloboda is seventh with 24 points, and Tuzla city, Leotar and Sloga Doboj, which occupy the first place “below the line”, have fewer points.

On the other side, Velež is in fifth place with 34 points, i.e. five less than Željezničar and six less than Široki Brijeg, which is in third place.

The biggest winners of this round are Zrinjski and Borac, who, with their victories in the 23rd round, secured the first and second positions.

M:TEL PREMIER LEAGUE BiH – 23rd round

Railwayman – Sloga Meridian 4:1 (1:1)

/Santos 21, 50, Štilić 60 penalty, Amoa 79 – Lalić 35/

Široki Brijeg – Tuzla city 1:1 (0:1)

/Mašić 68 – Ivaniadze 31/

Velež – Sloboda 0:0

Monday:

Sarajevo – Posušje (13.00)

Played on Saturday

Zrinjski – Igman 2:1 (0:0)

/Tičinović 47, Jukić 85 – Denković 68/

Borac – Leotar 2:0 (1:0)

/Ninković 30, Kulašin 57/