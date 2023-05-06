premier league bih tuzla siti sloga | Sports

A very important match for both teams in the fight for survival.

Tuzla City and Sloga Meridian play this weekend a very important match between themselves in the fight for survival in the Premier League club.

Neither one nor the other has yet overcome those concerns, and in the first half, both sides saw one goal each:

TUZLA SITI – SLOGA MERIDIAN 1:1, ongoing

/Milanović 13 ag – Krstovski 24/

Milenko Bošnjaković’s team took the lead in the 13th minute, and the credit for that went to Dobojli’s first team player Milan Milanović. Damir Mehidić crossed in front of Sloga’s goal, and the former first team member of Askoli and Palermo shook his own net.

The advantage of the home team, however, lasted only 11 minutes. The defensive line of Tuzla City did not react in the desired way, which Mario Krstovski took advantage of and brought his team back into the match.

After the equalizing goal, Vlade Jagodić’s team largely took the initiative and threatened dangerously three more times, twice of which the main actor was an offensive player from North Macedonia.

On the first occasion, Nevres Fejzić managed to tame that shot, and then the defense of the home team managed to block it at the last moment, and Miloš Nikolić had the last chance in the first half, in the very finish, who headed just wide of the goal. .

More soon…

TUZLA CITY: Fejzić, Šukilović, Hadžić, Kuzmanović, Ćorić, Karjašević, Đ. Pantelić, Karić, Čeliković, Mehidić. Coach: Milenko Bošnjaković.

SLOGA MERIDIAN: Trako, Nikolić, Ristić, Starčević, Mihajlović, Lalić, Šaula, Popara, Milanović, Baštić, Krstovski. Coach: Vlado Jagodić.

PREMIER LEAGUE BiH – 30th round

Saturday:

Zrinjski – Sloboda 4:1 (2:1)

/Sabljić 14, Malekinušić 28, Bilbija 57, Kiš 83 – Maksimović 8/

Široki Brijeg – Posušje (18.00)

Sunday:

Igman – Leotar (15.00)

Borac – Sarajevo (19.30)

Railway – Velež (19.30)

