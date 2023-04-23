Home » premier league railwayman wide hill | Sport




Željezničar achieved a great triumph before visiting Borec on April 27.

Source: Sport1/Oslobođenje/Sanel Konjhodžić

In one of the derbies of the 27th round of the m:tel Premier League of BiH, the football players of Željezničar defeated the Široki Brijeg team in front of their fans and after an incomplete round took third place, which surely leads to the European stage at the end of the season!

ŽELEZNIČAR ​​– ŠIROKI BRIJEG 1:0 (0:0)
/Our 47/

There were no goals in the first half, and the visiting team was closer to scoring them, which failed to materialize several 100 percent chances in just two minutes.

First, Siril Kpan came out alone in front of Vedad Muftić, but the goalkeeper of the home team managed to tame that shot with his foot, and immediately afterwards Marijan Ćavar hit the post, after which Ivan Pranjić shot over the goal from a good position.

“Zeljo” responded to the guests’ challenge seven minutes before the break, when Semir Štilić tried to deceive Renato Josipović after a low cross from the left side.

Stilić sent a “cunning” shot, but the goalkeeper of Širokobriježan pulled the ball under the crossbar.

As soon as the second half started, Željezničar took the lead – and it turned out in the end that it was a goal worth winning.

After one shot from distance, Josipović briefly deflected the ball, then defended Krpić’s shot, but he could do nothing against Amoa, who found himself in the right place and scored the sixth goal of the season.

Watch that moment:

The home team’s triumph could have been more convincing, but Nedim Mekić was not accurate from 11 meters in the last seconds after Klarismario Santos was fouled in the home team’s penalty area, whose coach Ivica Barbarić was sent off in the 75th minute due to objections.

In the next round, Široki Brijeg will welcome Velež in a new derby on Wednesday, while Željezničar will be a guest of Borc a day later.

M:TEL PREMIER LEAGUE BiH – 27th round

Saturday:

Sloboda – Sloga Meridian 0:1 (0:0)
/Zajić 90+2/

Railwayman – Široki Brijeg 1:0 (0:0)
/Our 47/

Sunday:

Posusje – Leotar (16.00)

Sarajevo – Tuzla cities (18.00)

Velež – Zrinjski (20.30)

Monday:

Borac – Igman (18.00)

