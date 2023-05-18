Premiere of the MIN Awards with Los Estanques and Anni B Sweet at the helm

The MIN Awards award prizes to a long list of artists in an even longer list of categories, rewarding everything from roots music to special prizes for video clips, songs, albums by style, etc. Those belonging to the releases that saw the light of day in 2022 and that had already been included in the nominations announced a few weeks ago were awarded yesterday.

Thus, the musical symbiosis between Los Ponds and Anni B Sweet they can be considered the main winners, since they have won awards in five categories. These are: The Orchard Category for Album of the Year for “Comfortable Bubble and Unexpected Elephant”; Radio 3 Category for Song of the Year, Amazon Music Category for Best Artist, AGEDI Category for Best Pop Album and SAE Spain Category for Best Musical Production.

As for the rest of the winners and categories are Shego (Johnnie Walker Category for Best Emerging Artist), Rigoberta Bandini (Sympathy For The Lawyer Category for Best Video Clip, for "Ow mom"), Zahara (Ticketmaster Category for Best Direct, for "The Rave Whore"), biznaga (Larrosa Music Group Category for Best Rock Album and Marsilians Category for Best Graphic Design, for "Bremen doesn't exist"), tanjugueiras (MIN Category Best Root Music Album and Best Album in Galician for "Flood"), Jorge Pardo (MIN Category for Best Jazz Album for "Trance Sketches"), the crumbs (AIE Category for Best Flamenco Album for "Free"), Silvia Nogales Barrios (MIN Category for Best Classical Album), SFDK (Best Urban Music Recording Category for "Cardioempatia"), Soledad Velez (MIN Category for Best Electronic Recording for "Visions"), Antonia Font (MIN Category for Best Album in Catalan for "Un minut estroboscòpica") and Girl Coyote Eta Boy Tornado (Category Etxepare Euskal Institutua a Mejor Álbum en Euskera por "Girl Coyote eta Tornado Boy Vs Don Condor eta Ñora Alacrán"), Fontaines DC (Air Europa Category for Best International Artist), Xavibo (MIN Category for Best Original Lyrics for "Llorar al revés").

And we cannot fail to highlight the Mario Pacheco Honor Award, which this year has gone to the hands of Christina Rosenvinge for his attractive musical career.

