The play “Ivanov”, directed by Željko Đukić, premiered on Friday at the National Theater of the Republic of Srpska in Banja Luka.

Source: NPRS/Dejan Rakita

The great hall of NPRS was filled to capacity the day before, at the preview, as well as on Saturday evening, during the first rerun of Chekhov’s classic. There was no lack of well-deserved applause, and only words of praise can be heard for the performance and the show itself.

The director assigned the main role to Željko Erkićwho, with restraint and simplicity of expression, perfectly portrayed Ivanov, the “shadow man”, to the audience, who, the more he tries to be honest, the more mysterious he becomes.

Ivanov in this version is more a man torn by inner anguish than an intellectual torn by ethical dilemmas. More of a martyr and a lover than a philosopher.

“Ivanov deviates from his environment. He has other priorities. He does not indulge in alcohol, he does not chase after money and glamour, he is not a careerist. He wants to understand himself and the world he lives in. But people have become vain and lying.”the director told us about his vision of the character.

Fragile and sickly but cheerful and full of love Ana Petrovna was excellently played by Miljka Brđanin. They gave the performance a special freshness and dynamism Boris Šavija, who brilliantly played Lebedev, a drunkard (and the most reasonable character in the story), as well as Anando Čenić, who fantastically revived the character of Borkin.

The rest of the ensemble has no flaws either – Dana Poletan, Željko Stjepanović, Vedrana Mačković, Pavle Pavić, Belinda Stijak, Zoran Stanišič, and Đorđe Marković as a guest and Nikola Đaković as an accordion player in two and a half hours, they showed us a sumptuous breadth of characters who took turns on the stage, and made the play “Ivanov” a piece that the National Theater of the RS can be proud of.

“I believe that we worked as a team, and that in our meeting there was a lot of exchange of ideas and opinions, games. It seems to me that from time to time what happened to us was the most interesting and exciting thing in the art of acting: hidden meanings were also revealed to us, the unspeakable and secret, what appears in the moment, during a good rehearsal. And that is only possible with a professional and flexible ensemble of actors.”, said director Željko Đukić in an interview for our portal, the day before the premiere. You can read the interview HERE, and browse the photos from the premiere in the gallery below.

