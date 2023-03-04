Home World Preminuo Bruno Astore | info
Italian senator Bruno Astore (59) died in his office in the Senate, the lower house of the Italian parliament in Rome, ANSA announced.

The Office of the Chief Public Prosecutor in Rome has launched an investigation into suspected suicide, and after the investigation it will be decided whether an autopsy will be performed.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni expressed condolences on Twitter for Astore’s death, while Senate President Ignacio La Rusa ordered flags in the Senate to be lowered to half-mast.

Astore was a member of the Democratic Party, the main opposition umbrella party of the center left.

He was elected to the Senate for the first time in 2013, and for the third time in early elections held on September 25 last year.

(SRNA)

