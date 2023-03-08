Zoran Andrejin died at the age of 56 in Novi Sad, and the news was confirmed by the Novi Sad “Youth Theatre”, of which he was a member.

Izvor: Printscreen/Youtube/kanal9tvns

An actor from Novi Sad Zoran Andrejin died at the age of 56, and the news of his death was announced by the Youth Theatre, of which he was a member. He was born in 1966 in Novi Sad, and studied acting at the Academy of Arts, in the class of Professor Petar Banićević.

Zoran played in numerous plays of the Youth Theater, including “Jolly Musicians”, “Boys in the Band”, “Rosencrantz and Gilderstern are Dead”, “We Bombed New Haven”, “Deadly Motorcycles”, “Forces in the Air”. Fans of the show “Boys in the Band” will remember that he played one of his best roles in it.

He also played in KPGT, NP Sombor, Užice Theater, SNP, NP Belgrade. He received the “Milena Sadžak” award for the best young actor in Serbia in 1993, at the festival in Kragujevac.

“The ensemble and management of the Youth Theater received this news with great sadness. All members of the Youth Theater will remember him with a smile on their faces. The commemoration of the actor’s death will be organized on March 11, on the Small Stage of the Youth Theater, from 1 p.m.,” the announcement stated Youth theaters.



The guys from the band Source: Youtube/Olja Djordjevic

(World)