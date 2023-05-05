Preparations for the coronation of Charles III

In these days London is preparing for the coronation ceremony of King Charles III of the United Kingdom, one of the most important public events in the recent history of the country, which is expected to be followed by millions of people all over the world. As often happens on the most important occasions involving the British royal family, many people in the city have already begun to exhibit themed decorations and dozens of them have already set up tents or makeshift shelters to grab the best seats to watch Saturday’s procession. We have collected some photographs of London already celebrating and lined up some useful things to know for those who want to follow the ceremony or for those who are just curious and then want to move on.

Who will be there and who won’t

According to the information obtained from the BBC people invited to attend the coronation ceremony to be held at Westminster Abbey are about 2 thousand. In addition to the family of Prince William, eldest son of Charles and first heir to the throne, there will also be Prince Harry, the second son, who in recent years has gradually moved away from the British royal family, before and after his marriage to the actress US Meghan Markle. There will be Catherine, George, Charlotte and Louis, William’s wife and children respectively, while it has been confirmed that Meghan will not be there, who will remain in the United States together with her children Archie and Lilibet Diana (May 6 will also be William’s fourth birthday Archie).

Prince Andrew, embroiled in a sex abuse scandal in the United States and stripped of his official military titles, is also expected to attend the ceremony; Sarah Ferguson, his ex-wife, Duchess of York, will not participate. Among the pages of honor there will also be three grandchildren and a great-grandchild of Camilla, wife of Charles and queen consort, who will in turn be crowned in the same ceremony.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, former Premiers Liz Truss and Tony Blair and new Scottish Prime Minister Humza Yousaf are also expected to attend. Among the most prominent sovereigns, heads of state and politicians will be French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, King Felipe VI of Spain with Queen Letizia and Prince Albert of Monaco with Princess Charlene. There will also be the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, accompanied by his daughter Laura. US President Joe Biden has announced that he will not go, but that first lady Jill will take his place.

British newspapers write that there should also be singers Lionel Richie and Kelly Jones (the frontman of Stereophonics), the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and perhaps even the footballer David Beckham, accompanied by his wife Victoria, stylist and singer of Spice Girls.

The program

Saturday at 10:20 (11:20 in Italy) the procession will begin with which Charles will leave the royal residence of Buckingham Palace to move towards Westminster Abbey, passing by the long tree-lined avenue known as The Mall and then by the square in front of the parliament building, along a route approximately 2.3 kilometers long. Charles and Camilla will not arrive aboard the Gold State Coach, the golden carriage used in 1953 during the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, but with a more modern carriage, the one used for the Diamond Jubilee, the celebrations for her 60th years of reign in 2012.

Together with them, about 200 people will march in procession including members of the armed forces, clergymen and representatives of the Commonwealth countries, as well as Sunak. The King is expected to arrive at the abbey just before 11am: he is likely to be dressed in military uniform, rather than the traditional attire worn by previous British rulers.

At 11 (midday in Italy) the ceremony, celebrated by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. It is expected to last under two hours and be more sober than Elizabeth II’s, although it will play out much the same way. Like you, for example, for most of the time he will be seated on an imposing wooden throne built about 700 years ago in which the so-called “stone of Scone” is set, used for every coronation of British sovereigns since the seventeenth century and before. for the kings of Scotland.

In a nutshell, Charles will be formally recognized as the new monarch and then the archbishop will anoint his head, chest and hands with a sacred oil made with a secret formula: it is considered one of the most important parts of the coronation, given that the sovereign of the United Kingdom is also the head of the Anglican Church. The next step will be that of the investiture, that is the real coronation: it will be the only moment in life in which Charles will wear the crown of Saint Edward, which is the most important of the sovereigns of the United Kingdom. Made in 1661 for King Charles II, it is made of gold, is decorated with various precious stones, weighs more than 2 kg and is only used on coronation day. At the same time the king will wear a tunica golden and he will be given the imperial orb (i.e. a golden sphere decorated with a cross and precious stones), the ring, the coronation glove and the scepter.

At which point the abbey bells will toll for two minutes as cannon shots are fired across the UK.

The final part of the ceremony is where traditionally the members of the royal family and the most important people present pay homage to the new king, kneeling before him, swearing allegiance to him and kissing his right hand. Before Communion and the conclusion of the mass, Camilla will also be crowned, who will wear the crown of Queen consort Mary, wife of George V, crowned in 1911.

At the end of the mass, Charles will take off the St Edward’s crown to put on the imperial state crown, which is also used by British sovereigns on other formal occasions.

Around 1pm, 2pm in Italy, the king and queen will return to Buckingham Palace, this time on the Gold State Coach. According to information obtained from the BBC, Prince William’s family will participate in the procession aboard another carriage, followed by around 4,000 members of the British armed forces. At 2.30 pm Charles and Camilla will greet the British people from the central balcony of Buckingham Palace, as per tradition. It is not yet clear which members of the royal family will be with them.

Charles III is 74 years old and before becoming king he was Prince of Wales and heir to the British throne for longer than anyone before him. As he wrote il Telegraph“he had a lifetime to think about how he was going to deal with it.”

Unlike his mother’s very solid reputation, Carlo’s has been rather fluctuating: seriously compromised by the marriage crisis with Diana in the nineties and in general by the press, which often described him as an awkward character, «plus a bungling uncle than a national patriarch”. In many ways, however, he can be considered the first “modern” heir to the throne in the history of the royal family.

A recent survey of opinion commissioned by Panorama to YouGov indicates that most of the more than 4,000 people interviewed (58 percent) are still in favor of the monarchy; 45 percent of them, however, believe that Carlo is not very aligned with the positions of ordinary people. According to another survey also made by YouGov, he is the third person in the British royal family in order of approval, after Prince William and Catherine, but after the death of the queen he began to be a little more appreciated than before.

Recently, on some public occasion, Carlo has been greeted with banners or chants of protest against him or more generally against the monarchy, which is why the London Metropolitan Police has prepared to handle this aspect of an event that is already in itself extremely complex to organize. A series of protocols designed specifically to manage any protests during the event came into force on Wednesday.