26.03.2023

On March 25, Trump held his first campaign rally in the small town of Waco, Texas. He slammed prosecutors who were investigating him at the event, calling it a “sham investigation” and a “witch hunt.” The former president also lashed out at some of his fellow Republicans, who he sees as a greater threat to the United States than China.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) Trump’s rally was held at Waco (Waco) airport. In 1993, this small town had a federal police siege of an extreme radical sect, which eventually led to a fire that killed 86 people. Critics say Trump deliberately staged his first campaign here because many on the far right still see Waco as a symbol of government overreach. But the Trump campaign said Waco is conveniently located between several major Texas cities.

On the campaign trail, Trump blasted that the investigations surrounding him were “something straight out of the Stalinist Russia horror show” and that “it’s been one witch hunt after another and phony investigations from the beginning”.

Trump is currently facing multiple prosecutions. What he was referring to at the rally is likely to be the Manhattan prosecutor’s investigation into his campaign financing violations. In that case, Trump is accused of allegedly making hush money payments to a porn actress ahead of the 2016 election.

Trump has repeatedly used his potential arrest to raise campaign funds from his supporters in recent days. Just a week ago, Trump suddenly announced that he would be arrested within a few days and called on supporters to launch demonstrations at that time. However, the arrests he said did not take place.

Trump at campaign rally



attack party colleagues

At the event on March 25, he also attacked Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, arguing that these American politicians who have been increasingly harsh on him “pose a greater threat to the United States than Russia or China.”

The Republican Party will not nominate a presidential candidate until 2024. Analysts are temporarily divided on whether Trump can pass the party’s primary election. Some people think that Trump’s disrepute is beyond redemption. Still others see Trump as the highest-profile potential candidate.

Analysts also believe that the current Florida Governor DeSantis (Ron DeSantis) is the most likely person in the Republican Party to challenge Trump. At a rally on March 25, Trump also “fired” on his party colleague, accusing the latter of planning to cut social security. “I’m not a fan of him. Florida was great, very successful for years until this guy became governor.”

(Associated Press, Reuters)

