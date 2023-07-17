Preparing for a “World Cup” of Unity: Pope Francis encourages young people participating in World Youth Day

Pope Francis Encourages Young People to Prepare for a “World Cup” at World Youth Day Event in Argentina

Before reciting the Angelus, Pope Francis met with young people participating in the World Youth Day in the Archdiocese of Córdoba, Argentina, and asked: Do you realize that you are preparing for a “World Cup”? The Pope wished them “a good game of football”, experiencing the unity that Jesus calls for among faces and cultures.

According to the Vatican News Network, more than 40 young people from Cordoba, Argentina were received by Pope Francis in the Vatican on July 16. The Pope encouraged them with these words, echoing the theme of this World Youth Day: Maria got up and set off quickly. These Argentine youths, like other youths from all over the world, are characterized by their faith, charity, and love for God and their brothers and sisters.

Using the imagery of football games, the Pope illustrated the experience these young people are about to live at the World Cup in Lisbon. The “World Cup” in Lisbon is not a competition with a single winner, but a gathering of friendship where everyone emerges as a winner.

“This is because when we come out of ourselves and meet others, when we share with each other, that is, when we give what we have and accept what others offer us, when we reject no one, each of us is a winner,” the Pope explained. “Together we can lift the ‘cup of fraternity’. How much our time needs it!”

The Pope highlighted the example set by many Christian predecessors, who emphasized that football games for Jesus are played until the last minute, with no distractions, and require teamwork to win. The World Cup of World Youth Day will provide young people with an opportunity to be enriched by different faces, cultures, and experiences.

“More importantly, you will deeply feel the promise of Jesus: may we be one, so that the world may believe,” said Pope Francis, referring to the scripture verse John 17:21. “In many other situations, you will not find the meaning of life or lose your way. It will help you bear witness to the joy of the Gospel.”

The Pope concluded by expressing his well wishes for the young participants, saying, “I wish you a good game. … See you in Lisbon.”

For more information, please visit the official website of the Vatican News Network at www.vaticannews.cn.

