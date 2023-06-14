Presence becomes dialogue

From Bangladesh to the outskirts of Pioltello, Sister Parboti lives her mission in the Milanese hinterland, where there are 70 nationalities and different religions

When the Missionaries of the Immaculate arrived in the Satellite district of Pioltello in 2018, they found themselves facing a world: people of about seventy of different nationalities crowded into very run-down buildings, which today are finally being renovated. Even the nuns – an Italian, an Indian and a Bangladeshi – have entered this “periphery” of the Milanese hinterland as an international presence, going to live in an apartment like many others. Sister Parboti, in particular, originally from Bangladesh, has been there since the beginning of this pioneering and authentically missionary project. With her today are Sister Rosella (in the photo on the right) who, after giving life to this experience, returned there in December 2022, and Sister Padma, who comes from India. Currently there is also a novice, Maggie, originally from Papua New Guinea, who will stay temporarily.

While Sr. Rosella busies around the house, Sr. Parboti talks about the people who live in the neighborhood, a multi-ethnic reality made up mainly of Algerians, Tunisians, Moroccans, Egyptians, Bangladeshis, Pakistanis, Indians… «Even if they don’t speak the same language, they manage to understand each other – explains the nun -. Many come to us even just to exchange a few words. Listening to them is already important, but helping them to integrate is one of our goals».

In fact, this is precisely the purpose of their mission: to bear witness to the Gospel in the suburbs, being close to migrants. “This applies to both Christians and non-Christians. We feel called to give our testimony to everyone”.

After all, she herself is used to dialogue, coming from a country like Bangladesh with a Muslim majority, where Christians are a very small minority “I was born in the diocese of Rajshahi and I approached the faith as a child, even if in my parish it was rare to see priests and nuns: the priests came from time to time to celebrate the Eucharist. My family is Christian and I have always been taught catechism at home, where we were faithful in prayer and reading the Word,” she explains.

Sister Parboti has always been very impressed, in particular, by the testimony of the nuns she met in her childhood: “As a child I played dress up as a nun, putting a piece of cloth on my head!”. Then her dream took on an increasingly concrete form: as a teenager she followed the nuns who visited the nearby villages: “We taught prayer to the children, which I have always liked to do”, explains the nun, who asked to join the Missionaries of the Immaculate Conception immediately after graduation.

«My pastor showed me a list of congregations, with their respective charisms. I was immediately struck by that of the Missionaries of the Immaculate Conception, which has as its objective the proclamation of the Gospel”. It seemed to be right up his alley. The family, however, initially tried to change her mind. “They said to me:“ What will you eat when you are abroad? ””, She recalls with a smile. In fact, she missed Bangladeshi food a bit, but only at the beginning. “I never had any doubts, at least until my mother died.” At the time, she wasn’t sure she wanted to leave the family, but in the end it was her father who convinced her to follow her path.

So in 2013 she arrived in Italy and spent a few years in the convent of Monza. “It was very different from Bangladesh, where I was always surrounded by people, taught religion in schools and often met young people – she says. In Monza, I felt a bit lonely. But then came the Satellite.” Seeing the neighborhood for the first time in 2018 was like returning to Dhaka for her. «It wasn’t easy for me to settle in such a small community, enclosed in an apartment. And then it was not even easy to fit into this context. It took at least two years to feel that I was really part of it – he explains -. However, for me it was an important change, which gave me the joy of knowing the people who live here». Over time it was the people of the Satellite themselves who approached them. In fact, “if someone passes by here today and asks where the nuns live, almost everyone knows how to indicate our apartment!”.

Currently, the community offers important assistance to the Italian school for foreign women, to the city’s Caritas, where they deal with the distribution of food, and to the counseling centre. The sisters also carry out activities with young people in youth ministry and are part of the pastoral council and the deaconry. During the pandemic, they have given great support to the people in their neighborhood. Many families were afraid to leave their homes and even just exchanging a few words on the phone with the missionaries was meaningful for them. «A climate of great solidarity emerged: often it was also the other tenants who asked us if we needed anything – recalls Sister Parboti -. The religious differences don’t matter: in the neighborhood there are Hindus and Buddhists, Orthodox and faithful of the Evangelical Church, Muslims and Catholics. In some way, we are all close and there is never a lack of dialogue between us”.1