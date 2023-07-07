Presentation Crispiano Comix : Sunday 9 July

On Sunday there is the Crispiano Comix

The country of a hundred farms is preparing to be “invaded” by thousands of fans of the fantasy world. The eighth edition of the fair will be held in the Mancini school. The theme is the darkside. Many guests and appointments. Ticket on PostoRiservato. Gates open from 10

All ready in Crispiano for theeighth edition of the Crispian Comixthe fantasy fair that every summer attracts thousands of enthusiasts to the center of the town of the Hundred Farmhouses. Sunday 9 July the gates will open at 10 school “P. left-handed” and the busy schedule of appointments and proposals will start, which will entertain the public until late. This year the organization is of the Circolo Arci-Uisp “Mariella Leo” he was born in City of Crispianounder the patronage of Puglia region e Pugliese Public Theater. They are partners of the event Symposium Arte, Nakama Comics and Manga, Symposium Cafè, Cerchio Comunicazione, Grafite, Manuscripta, Circo Laboratorio Nomade, Be Green – Puglia Film Festival and Volta la carta. The artistic directors are Walter Agrusta e Antonella Fazio.

The theme of this edition is the darkside: the goal is to explore the dark side of humanity, that side where shadows inhabit thoughts. The last edition was dedicated to peace, a hope that has so far been disregarded. Already from this year’s official manifesto the intent is to arouse a reflection, but with the lightheartedness of a party, on the current human condition in relation to national and international scenarios that often see the most primitive part prevail, made up of instinct, malice and inhumanity. The illustration is by David Fabbricompleted by the coloring by Domenico Neziti and Giulia Fabbri.

The entrance to the fair is with ticket (5 euros plus pre-sale rights) to be purchased on the platform and in authorized points of sale PostoRiservato, as well as in the physical ticket offices (Symposium Cafè in Crispiano, Nakama Comics and Manga, Comix and More, We are Nerd in Taranto) and at the entrance to the fair. The only access point will be near the railway pedestrian bridge via Bari (gateway A), while the entrance on via Scaletta (gateway B) will be reserved for the disabled.

Many guests who will take turns on stage. For the first time at Crispiano Comix, the voice actor will be present live frameknown for having voiced Captain America (Chris Evans), Spider Man (Tobey Maguire) in the Sam Raimi trilogy, Tom Welling in “Smallville”, Anakin Skywalker in the video game “Disney Infinity 3.0” and many others.

Italy will take care of dismantling all beliefs about Japanese cartoons Don Alemanno, who will present his new show “At the space bale!”. In 2012 Don Alemanno began his career by posting on Facebook, almost as a joke, cartoons featuring Jesus, from which he obtained a formidable popular response. The following year he was nominated at the Macchianera Awards as “Best Revelation” and shortly after he began his professional career with Magic Press. Jenus today has about 430,000 subscribers on social media and 35 volumes published.

The content creator and video streamer will also be at Crispiano Comix 2023 Mirko Mastrocinque. Born in 1991, a member of the Nirkiop group of authors and performers from Taranto, he is a youtuber on the rise.

Staying on the subject of darkness, the organizers wanted to invite cartoonists like Raul Cestaro (cover artist for Dylan Dog and professor of comics at the Italian School of Comix in Naples), Antonio Mlinaric (draftsman by Samuel Stern), Alessio Fortunato (of the staff of Dampyr designers and professor of comic art at the Academy of Fine Arts in Bari) e Empirical coma (130,000 followers on Instagram, author of the collection of cartoons “Coma Empirico – Tutta la notte del mondo” and of the volume “Twenty days without DIO”, both published by BeccoGiallo). The school of comics, drawing and illustration Graphite led by Gian Marco De Francisco will be engaged with their students and teachers in live drawing sessions. It will also be in Crispiano Nicholas Sammarco and his Your animationthe first academy in the world of entertainment in Puglia.

In a self-respecting comix fair, music plays an important role and this year too Crispiano will not miss it: there will be David Ruoppolo, in art Dasinger Z, which will take those present back in time with the soundtracks of Mazinger, Kyashan, Polymar and many others. Winner of many awards all over the world, he flies from Spain to London, highly requested and loved by all for his incredible vocal resemblance to the original Japanese singers. The will take care of musically accompanying the whole day Genkidama, cartoon band that will interpret the iconic acronyms of the 80s and the Japanese openings, the pieces by Giorgio Vanni and those by Cristina D’Avena. They will close the evening The Stars of Hokutoa band made up of musicians from Bari who have been performing throughout Italy since 2009 and who have been on the main stage of Lucca Comics & Games three times.

There is a lot of anticipation, as always, for the gara Cosplay presented by Lady Nakama. as well as for theArtist Alleythe section of the fair dedicated to illustrators and designers who can be admired at work: among these, confirmed their participation Alessandro Amoruso, Andrew Good morning, Rozenberry, Emmanuel Sabatino, Sofia Balestrucci e RoRò Art. As for the cosplayer groups, they will arrive in the province of Taranto i Ghostbusters Basilicata (association that brings together fans of the film Ghostbusters), GoT Puglia (they will immerse themselves in the world

of the “Throne of the Sword” and the “Chainsaw Man”), gli Apulian Force Knights (group of cosplayers, friends and Star Wars enthusiasts) ei Real Avengers Italian Cosplayers (Marvel world fans). For those who need last minute repairs and adjustments we will take care of it The Barded Mare with his Sos Cosplay.

The association Programma Cultura will bring to the fair “Cosmogony: Tales from Heaven”an exhibition of photographic art and astrophotography oriented to the astronomical sector, to promote awareness of the protection of the starry sky and natural environments, and will propose a photography laboratory curated by Dominic Semeraro.

Two other associations operating on the Ionian territory will take care of as many interesting moments of the day: Turn the card over will take care of the presentation of the graphic novel “Hunger” by Federico Perrone, Maurizio Cotrona and Rolando Frascaro, published by Ottocervo; Circus Nomad Laboratory will bring a performance with aerial vaults and figures by the students of the circus school.

For the various moments in the program both the external and internal spaces of the school will be used. Visitors will find to welcome them amarket area with a number of exhibitors never as large as this year. A novelty that arouses curiosity is represented by thearea K-popcon i QT Dream e taking who will play South Korean popular music. The modeling area also attracts hundreds of visitors every year: BML Corsica e Model making bubbles organize for the occasion the first Mini-Z Crispiano Comix trophy. Together with them, the Jonici Pattern Makers Group and the Taranto Aeromodelling Group. There is also a large offer in the entertainment area: PugliaBrick will hold Lego workshops; Ludic Association Apulia will be busy promoting live RPGs; the nerdy mentalist Piero Molendini he will read his particular papers; Escape the noise will accompany the public in an escape room on wheels for the whole family with themed games and puzzles; for magic lovers there will be the Tarantino Magic Club; Nerf entertainment is in the hands of Blaster Italia. As for the historical reenactments, they’ll think about it The Knights of the Tarentine Lands to take a step back in history. The Japan area is strengthened this year: the karateki of the school Crispius Martial Arts they will perform group kata, fights and techniques of this ancient secular art under the guidance of Sensei Sergio Convertini; there will be too Midori Yamanemanga editor, cartoonist and teacher, the drew artist Sara Tower e la content creator incompetent student, as well as the Japanese Language and Culture Center Momiji. In the boardgame area many board games selected by Comix & More e The Goblin’s Tana; he will be present for the occasion Emiliano Sciarra, author of games and video games, including the famous Bang!; a tournament is also planned YuGiOh is that of One Piece edited by Ink Souls, while i Rolling will bring the world of Dungeons and Dragons to the Crispianese Comix.

The videogames area will host the proplayer, content creator and twitch partner Fabio Denuzzoone of the best Fifa players in Italy; Otaku instead he will organize the Tekken 7 tournament; Wired Zone will take care of setting up the technology room where fans will find different games on consoles; Apulia

Gaming will bring simulators for Sim Racing to Crispiano; Apulia in Smash will compete in the Super Smash Bros Ultimate tournament.

At the eighth edition of Crispiano Comix there will also be room for screenings: “Precursor”the award-winning science fiction robotic short film by Marco Castiglione e “Look for the light”fan film set in the world of “The Last of us”, a spin-off revisited, directed and post-produced by Jerry Portelli.

A special connection line from Taranto and Massafra to Crispiano (and back) will be activated on Sunday for those wishing to reach the event by bus. The vehicle will leave at 2.00 pm from Taranto and will return around midnight. It is a Ruggieri Tour service.

The detailed program for the whole day will be published on the Crispiano Comix social channels.

