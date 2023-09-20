Presentation dates for the new Lisabö album

After the announcement in December that it would arrive last spring, finally the new album by Lisabö It will be released on December 1 and will be named “Until I become a bare bone in the frozen garden” (“until we become mere bones in the frozen garden”). The album will be available on LP and CD on December 1st on the bIDEhUTS website and at the live shows themselves. It will also be on sale at the Durango Fair. And after the Fair it will reach the usual stores. The advance purchase will be activated in the Bandcamp de bIDEhUTS on a date to be announced soon.

The day after the launch, on December 2, the presentation concert will be held in Bonberenea (Tolosa) and together with the irundarras Fufu (tickets already sold out). Tickets for the other five dates (Biarritz, Iruña, Bilbo, Donostia and Gasteiz) are already on sale except for Iruña, which will be activated tomorrow.

The album arrives four years after the release of his previous album, “And we were naked in the blossoms of beauty”, which in turn broke a seven-year recording silence. In 2023, the training celebrates 25 years of experience. Their first demo was published in 1998, and after signing two albums in Esan Ozenki (“Ezarian”2000) and in Metal (“Goures that I have found scattered”2005), in 2007 they released the bIDEhUTS catalog with the superb “The Places”followed by “The Well of Embarrassed Animals” (2011) y “And We Undressed in the Blossoms of Beauty” (2018). According to the label, they are now back with “the same lineup that completed the previous tour, together with Maite Arroitajauregi and Martxel Mariskal, always present in the studio work, they take care of musical creation and recording. The songs are being composed and recorded in the usual circle, Irun, Hondarribia, Andoain and Tolosa and will feature some collaborations.”

These are the presentation concerts:

December 2, 2023 – Bonberena. TOULOUSE + FUFU (sold out)

December 15, 2023 – Atabal. BIARRITZ + La Jungle + Nasty Joe

December 27, 2023 – Zentral. IRUÑA

28 December 2023 – Coffee Theater. BILBO + Device

13 enero 2024 – Doka. DONOSTIA + The iiingles

18 enero 2024 – JimmyJazz. FOR FREE + Device

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

