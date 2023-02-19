Monday December 13, at 3 pmthe Senate Library and Historical Archive hosted the presentation of the historical digital archive of the magazine “Mondoperaio”, promoted by Senator Gianni Marilotti, President of the Commission for the Library and the Historical Archive of the Senate. A great and important work started in 2020 and completed this year conducted by the Senate Library “G. Spadolini” in collaboration with the magazine World operation The collection of all the issues of the magazine founded by Pietro Nenni, from 1948 until today, can be found on the page

The director Caesar Pinelli he opened the proceedings, then giving the floor to Riccardo Nencini that with Ugo Intini e Gennaro Acquaviva they described the role that the Mondoperaio magazine has assumed in the Italian political debate. Paolo Franchi he then moderated the second part focused on position held by Mondoperaio in the panorama of political culture magazines in Italy. They talked about it John Scirocco, Piero Craveri e Mario Tronti.