On 15 December, at 4 pm, in the Department of Arts of the University of Bologna, prof. Fulvio Cammarano and prof. Paolo Pombeni, of the University of Bologna, present the digitized historical archive of Mondoperaio, a work created by the Senate Library “Giovanni Spadolini” and available at the link https://mondoperaio.senato.it/. Speakers: Gennaro Acquaviva (president of the Socialism Foundation), Chiara De Vecchis (Library of the Senate of the Republic “Giovanni Spadolini”) and Cesare Pinelli (director of «Mondoperaio»).

