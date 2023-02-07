On 15 December, at 4 pm, in the Department of Arts of the University of Bologna, prof. Fulvio Cammarano and prof. Paolo Pombeni, of the University of Bologna, present the digitized historical archive of Mondoperaio, a work created by the Senate Library “Giovanni Spadolini” and available at the link https://mondoperaio.senato.it/. Speakers: Gennaro Acquaviva (president of the Socialism Foundation), Chiara De Vecchis (Library of the Senate of the Republic “Giovanni Spadolini”) and Cesare Pinelli (director of «Mondoperaio»).
READ THE PROGRAM
See also The crisis in Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed swears as prime minister after the victory in the elections