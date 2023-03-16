The Festival dell’Oriente is coming to Turin, the event conceived by Doctor. Michael Panfietti.

The kermesse will take place at the Lingotto Fiere Oval on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 and on the following weekend, Saturday 25 and Sunday 26. At the press presentation, Doctor Sara Trovata gave a taste of what awaits the visitor, an immersion in the culture and tradition of a boundless continent.

There will be around 220 stands, representing 18 countries, in addition to the bazaar area where you can find semi-precious stones, various types of tea, clothes, various objects…. there will be macro areas: the Japan Village in which architectural structures such as the Zen garden, the tombs of the 47 Ronin, the Tori have been reproduced. It will be possible to witness the straw supply chain for the creation of shoes, hats, baskets made by artists from the Motherland. You can try your hand at Kingyo Sukui, or catch goldfish with a special paper scoop. Shoji Bu, the art of predilection for the future, will be presented.

Another very rich area will also be the Chinese one, in which the Purple City (the Forbidden City) will be reproduced, it will be possible to participate in the packaging of food from the central region of Sichuan and rice wine tasting courses.

In the fair there will be areas of well-being and holism, it will be possible to register to participate in laughter yoga or crystal therapy sessions as well as various types of massage and Ayurvedic disciplines.

An appointment in which it will be pleasant to intervene in the spiritual areas, where it will be possible to get in touch with the Buddhist Temple in the Frullone district of Naples, for moments of meditation and contemplation.

An appointment full of folkloristic events, made up of traditional clothing, tea tastings from distant lands, the possibility of eating the local gastronomy, admiring the colors of the Tibetan flags, the workshop for the construction of the monks’ mandala, all this while on the two stages set up, artists will perform and amaze the public in a magic of sounds, colors and scents.