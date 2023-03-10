Digital editions of four studio albums that the band “Ekatarina Velika” (EKV) once released for the record company “PGP RTS” were presented today in the Radio Belgrade building.

Source: MONDO, Goran Sivački

The albums “LJubav” /1987/, “Samo par godina za nas” /1989/, “Dum Dum” /1991/ and “Neko nas obsara” /1993/ have appeared on all platforms with superb sound quality from 1:00 p.m. in a remastered edition. for digital music distribution, directly from the original studio tapes.

Nenad Milovanović, member of the Board of Directors of the Milan Mladenović Endowment, said that they are extremely proud and satisfied with the release of digital reissues of the last four albums of the anthology rock group “Ekatarina Velika” and that for the first time the public can legally listen to Mladenović’s work after his untimely death.

“Thanks to Milan’s mother Danica Mladenović, the Milan Mladenović Endowment was founded in 2018, which represents the protection of property and moral copyrights, takes care of the restoration of his albums, published and unpublished editions and the removal of all those illegal editions,” said Milovanović.

The manager of the Foundation, Nikola Jovanović, announced that the fifth competition for the traditional “Milan Mladenović” Award, which since 2019 has been won by the alternative bands “Artan Lili” and “Dram”, the musician Ana Ćurčin with her band “Ana and D chaindžis” will soon be announced ” /Ana & The Changes/, as well as the very young Macedonian artist Dina Jašari.

Jovanović announced that the plan is to publish a monograph on Mladenović, but he did not specify when it could be published.

Four remastered albums are expected in vinyl and CD format, as well as video clips with improved image and sound, and today the video for the cult song “Dum Dum” was released.

Director of PGP RTS, Vladimir Graić, revealed that it is also planned to publish the complete discography of the EKV group, which contains a total of eight albums, which will be included in a luxurious box-set edition in vinyl and disc format by 2024, in order to celebrated a big anniversary – 40 years since the release of their first album EKV – “Katarina dva”.

Present at the promotion were musicians Zoran Kostić Cane, singer and leader of the group “Partibrejkers”, Ivan Fece Firči – drummer of EKV, Aleksandar Sedlar, publisher and singer Goran Jović “Fidboks” and Maja Maričić, the first lady of the Milan Mladenović Foundation, otherwise emotional the partner of the great rock musician until his death in 1994.

Marko Milivojević, former member of the band EKV, Dragiša Uskoković Ćima, former bass player of EKV, Nenad Kuzmic Kuzma – music editor of Radio Belgrade 202 also spoke about the important music and activities of one of the most influential rock groups in the territory of the former Yugoslavia.

(Srna)