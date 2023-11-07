President Abinader Announces 3 Billion Pesos Available for Mechanization Plan in Construction and Agriculture Sectors

President Luis Abinader has announced that the government of the Dominican Republic will lend 3,000 million pesos to the construction and agriculture sectors. The funds will be used to implement a mechanization plan aimed at reducing dependency on foreign labor. President Abinader made the announcement during the “La Semanal con la Prensa” meeting at the National Palace. The loans will be made available through the Development and Export Bank (Bandex).

The president stated that the objective of the program is to make national production more efficient by reducing the need for cheap and foreign labor. The funds will be used to finance the purchase of machines in the construction and agriculture sectors, which currently employ a large number of Haitian workers.

President Abinader also emphasized that the days of foreign labor in the Dominican Republic are numbered, indicating a push for greater reliance on domestic workers. The loans provided by Bandex will have an interest rate of around 9.5% and a grace period of up to six months.

Juan Mustafá Michel, the general manager of Bandex, confirmed that the institution already has the 3,000 million pesos available for lending. He also noted that the loan application process can be carried out through the Agribusiness Board and other related organizations.

In addition, Michel highlighted the growth of Bandex, stating that the institution has increased its loans from 100 million to almost 7,000 million pesos, and its assets from 7,000 million to almost 20,000 million pesos.

This move by the government is expected to support the mechanization and modernization of the construction and agriculture sectors, ultimately making them more efficient and less reliant on foreign labor.