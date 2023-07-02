President Abinader Announces First National Census of Real Estate in the Dominican State

Title: Dominican Republic Initiates Historic National Census of Real Estate in the State

President Luis Abinader has directed the General Directorate of National Assets to conduct the first-ever national census of real estate in the Dominican State. This groundbreaking initiative aims to catalog and evaluate all state-owned properties, providing an accurate and comprehensive record of the nation’s real estate assets.

Scheduled to take place from July 3 to 21, the census project addresses the lack of precise quantification of the Dominican State’s real estate capital. By carrying out this census, the government aims to obtain a detailed and reliable overview of the state’s real estate holdings.

According to the Presidential statement, the census will encompass a wide range of assets, including buildings of the Central Government, decentralized institutions, vital infrastructure such as roads, hydraulics, and electricity, mixed institutions, mining assets, and land owned by the Dominican State.

To ensure the success of the project, the government has designed an execution plan that relies on specialized technology for efficient data storage, monitoring, and control. This project management system will enable the seamless management of data obtained during the census.

The census will be conducted in three phases. The first phase involves the collection of information from all state-owned properties. The second phase comprises a physical census of the real estate, confirming and complementing the information gathered in the initial phase. Finally, the results of the census will be presented, providing valuable insights into the extent and nature of the state’s real estate assets.

In addition to its immediate benefits, this census is expected to lay the groundwork for future regulations that will automate the real estate system. This would allow for the real-time registration of assets acquired and disposed of by the Dominican State, ensuring an accurate and up-to-date record.

The national census of real estate in the Dominican State represents a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to effectively manage its real estate assets. With this historic movement, President Luis Abinader seeks to promote transparency, accountability, and informed decision-making regarding the state’s real estate holdings.

