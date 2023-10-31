Home » President Abinader to Attend Alliance for Economic Prosperity in the Americas Summit in Washington
World

President Abinader to Attend Alliance for Economic Prosperity in the Americas Summit in Washington

by admin
President Abinader to Attend Alliance for Economic Prosperity in the Americas Summit in Washington

President Luis Abinader will travel to Washington this Wednesday to attend the Alliance for Economic Prosperity in the Americas summit, following an invitation from President Joe Biden. During the summit, the President will engage in discussions with his regional counterparts, focusing on key economic issues. The Alliance for Economic Prosperity in the Americas was established by President Biden in July 2022, aiming to stimulate economic recovery and growth in Latin America.

In a recent interview, President Abinader did not confirm whether the United States would address the ongoing impasse between the Dominican Republic and Haiti regarding the construction of a canal on the Masacre River. This issue has raised tensions between the neighboring countries. However, it remains to be seen whether it will be on the agenda for discussion during the summit.

After fulfilling his commitments, President Abinader is expected to return to the Dominican Republic next Friday. This visit to the United States presents an opportunity for President Abinader to foster economic partnerships and strengthen diplomatic ties with the United States and other countries in the region.

See also  Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader loyal to Putin who threatens to kill Zelensky

You may also like

Vast fire in Casteldaccia, houses evacuated and motorway...

Review of the Horma album “Gutiziak” (2023).

Volatility in Rice and Wheat Prices: The Impact...

Nightmare before Xmas Comics&Games. On 16 and 17...

Lazar Prodanović Municipal Assembly of Bratunac address |...

Panama President Calls for Popular Consultation on Controversial...

Bubbaloo and We Coffee launch drinks and sweets...

He loses control of the car and ends...

Cuban Telecommunications Company Launches International Recharge Promotion for...

Udinese-Cagliari | Problems for Ranieri: Nandez will not...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy