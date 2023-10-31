President Abinader to Attend Alliance for Economic Prosperity in the Americas Summit in Washington

President Luis Abinader will travel to Washington this Wednesday to attend the Alliance for Economic Prosperity in the Americas summit, following an invitation from President Joe Biden. During the summit, the President will engage in discussions with his regional counterparts, focusing on key economic issues. The Alliance for Economic Prosperity in the Americas was established by President Biden in July 2022, aiming to stimulate economic recovery and growth in Latin America.

In a recent interview, President Abinader did not confirm whether the United States would address the ongoing impasse between the Dominican Republic and Haiti regarding the construction of a canal on the Masacre River. This issue has raised tensions between the neighboring countries. However, it remains to be seen whether it will be on the agenda for discussion during the summit.

After fulfilling his commitments, President Abinader is expected to return to the Dominican Republic next Friday. This visit to the United States presents an opportunity for President Abinader to foster economic partnerships and strengthen diplomatic ties with the United States and other countries in the region.

Share this: Facebook

X

