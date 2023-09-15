Home » President Abinader to Attend Group of 77 and China Meeting in Cuba
President Abinader to Attend Group of 77 and China Meeting in Cuba

Abinader, the president of the Dominican Republic, is set to embark on a trip to Cuba this Friday. The purpose of his visit is to attend the Meeting of the Group of 77 and China, which will be held on the Caribbean island. Abinader is expected to arrive in Havana in the morning via the José Martí airport.

During the assembly, scheduled for 11:30 am, the president will deliver a speech at the International Conference Center. Joining Abinader on his trip will be the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Roberto Álvarez; Administrative of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza; and of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Franklin García Fermin. Ambassador Flavio Rondòn will also accompany them in Havana. Following the event, Abinader plans to return to the Dominican Republic later in the afternoon.

In addition to his trip to Cuba, President Abinader has further engagements in his calendar. On Sunday afternoon, he will travel to New York to participate in the 78th General Assembly of the United Nations (UN). He is scheduled to give a speech on Wednesday, the 20th. Abinader will engage in various meetings with other world leaders, executives, and officials of international organizations during his time at the UN. He will conclude his trip and return to the Dominican Republic on Friday, the 22nd.

