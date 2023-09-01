Home » President AMLO Reports Reduction in Poverty and Inequality Despite Challenges
President AMLO Reports Reduction in Poverty and Inequality Despite Challenges

President AMLO Reports Reduction in Poverty and Inequality Despite Challenges

President AMLO of Mexico recently made several announcements and statements regarding various topics during his government report. He emphasized that poverty and inequality have been reduced in the country, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and conflicts in Russia and Ukraine. Lopez Obrador highlighted the significant reduction in poverty in states like Chiapas, Guerrero, Veracruz, Hidalgo, and Oaxaca. He also mentioned that while poverty and inequality decreased, the top businessmen and bankers still managed to make reasonable and legal profits.

In terms of national security, President AMLO stated that massacres and forced disappearances are not tolerated in his administration. He praised the work of the National Guard, Sedena, and the Navy in ensuring the safety and well-being of the citizens.

Regarding the energy sector, Lopez Obrador claimed that his government has halted the decline in oil production and aims to stop the purchase of foreign gasoline in the coming year. He highlighted the success of the Deer Park refinery and the ongoing production at the Dos Bocas refinery.

The president also mentioned the upcoming inauguration of the Mayan Train in December, which will connect 20 stations across five southeastern states. He expressed pride in Mexico’s civil engineering achievements and highlighted the potential return of passenger trains, including the Toluca-Mexico City route.

Lopez Obrador thanked Italy for the recovery of cultural artifacts and expressed gratitude to the United States government for returning stolen pieces. In another announcement, he assured that no teacher in Mexico would earn less than 16,000 pesos per month, with the potential for increased salaries as the economy grows.

President AMLO proposed a constitutional reform to combat corruption within the judiciary and advocated for judges and ministers to be elected by the people rather than appointed by elites.

The controversies surrounding new textbooks and the government’s program called “Youth Building the Future” were also addressed by the president. He praised the program’s efforts to offer employment opportunities and training to young individuals who were previously neither studying nor working.

Additionally, Lopez Obrador highlighted the strength of the Mexican peso compared to the dollar, increased investment and remittances, and Mexico’s significant role as a trade partner with the United States.

Overall, President AMLO emphasized the importance of justice and prosperity for all, focusing on the well-being of the entire social pyramid rather than solely benefiting those at the top.

