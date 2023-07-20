President Bukele warns Colombians engaged in extortion to leave the country immediately, refuses to tolerate further criminal activities: Full report

Title: “‘Get out of our country quickly’: Bukele warns Colombians accused of extortion”

Subtitle: “‘Later we will not listen to lamentations’: Nayib Bukele loses patience with Colombians who commit crimes in El Salvador”

El Salvador’s President, Nayib Bukele, has issued a stern warning to Colombian nationals involved in criminal activities within the country, urging them to leave immediately. The declaration comes as El Salvador faces an increasing wave of crime, particularly extortion, allegedly being perpetrated by Colombians residing in the country.

Bukele’s frustration with the situation was evident as he addressed the issue, stating that El Salvador would no longer tolerate criminal behavior from Colombian nationals. The President warned, “Get out of our country quickly,” adding, “Later we will not listen to lamentations.”

The President’s strong stance follows weeks of reported cases involving Colombian individuals engaging in extortion and other illicit activities. Bukele aims to send a clear message to the Colombian community residing in El Salvador that the government will not hesitate to take measures against those involved in criminal acts.

The issue has gained significant attention within Colombia, with Semana Magazine covering the escalating tensions between both nations. The publication highlights the complex nature of this issue and its potential impact on the bilateral relationship between El Salvador and Colombia.

This latest warning from Bukele reflects his determination to tackle crime and maintain law and order within El Salvador. The President has already implemented several measures to combat crime, as the nation grapples with escalating violence and criminal activities.

While Bukele’s strong remarks have sparked controversy, they also underscore the urgent need for cooperation between countries to address cross-border criminal activities effectively. As tensions continue to rise, it is crucial for both governments to engage in dialogue and work collaboratively to find long-term solutions to combat crime and ensure the safety of their respective citizens.

In this context, El Salvador will intensify security measures, closely monitoring the activities of Colombians in the country and taking appropriate actions against those found guilty of committing crimes. The government hopes that these measures will deter criminal elements and protect the welfare of its citizens.

As the situation unfolds, it is essential for El Salvador and Colombia to engage in constructive dialogue and cooperation to address the root causes of criminal activities and explore ways to strengthen security within their borders.

