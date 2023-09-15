Home » President Gustavo Petro attends G77 + China Summit in Cuba: Exploring the Purpose and Participants
President Gustavo Petro attends G77 + China Summit in Cuba: Exploring the Purpose and Participants

President Gustavo Petro attends G77 + China Summit in Cuba: Exploring the Purpose and Participants

President Gustavo Petro arrived in Havana, Cuba for the G77 + China Summit. The summit, also known as the Group of 77, is a gathering of countries from the Global South that seek to promote economic cooperation and development. The event is chaired by the Cuban regime, which has raised concerns among critics regarding the participation of leaders of dictatorships and autocracies.

The G77 + China Summit aims to discuss various issues affecting the Global South, including poverty eradication, sustainable development, and South-South cooperation. It provides a platform for member countries to exchange ideas, share experiences, and explore opportunities for collaboration.

Several world leaders are attending the summit, including Argentina’s President Alberto Fernández. While the event has garnered attention and support from some, it has also faced criticism for its association with authoritarian regimes. Critics argue that the summit’s focus on cooperation and development should not overshadow concerns related to human rights abuses and lack of democracy in some participating countries.

As President Petro joins the summit, the international community remains attentive to the discussions and outcomes of the G77 + China Summit. The event serves as a reminder of the diverse perspectives and challenges faced by countries in the Global South, while also raising important questions about the balance between economic cooperation and human rights promotion.

