President Joko Widodo Emphasizes Importance of Mutually Beneficial Cooperation at APEC Summit

President Joko Widodo attended multiple meetings at the APEC Summit and emphasized the importance of mutually beneficial cooperation with IPEF

President Joko Widodo attended a series of meetings during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit held in San Francisco, USA, on Thursday (16/11) local time or Friday (17/11 Indonesian time). According to news received in Jakarta, President Joko Widodo held a bilateral meeting with President Dina Boluarte of Peru at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, USA, where he expressed Indonesia’s commitment to supporting Peru in serving as the 2024 APEC chair.

Following the bilateral meeting, President Joko Widodo took a group photo with the leaders of APEC member states in the Moscone Press Conference Hall. Later, the President and leaders of various countries attended the APEC Leaders’ Informal Dialogue and Working Luncheon held at the Moscone Center with the theme of “Sustainable Development, Climate and a Just Energy Transition.” President Joko Widodo emphasized the importance of APEC’s cooperation on climate change in his speech during the luncheon.

In addition to the APEC meetings, President Joko Widodo also attended the Indo-Pacific Economic Prosperity Framework (IPEF) National Leaders’ Meeting on Thursday (16/11) local time. During the IPEF Forum, President Joko Widodo emphasized the importance of mutually beneficial cooperation among member countries and expressed Indonesia’s openness to establishing cooperation with other countries based on the principle of mutual benefit.

The President also highlighted the key pillars of IPEF cooperation, including green economic development, trade and investment expansion, energy transformation, and strengthening key mineral supply chains. He emphasized that understanding each other’s national needs, especially the interests of developing countries, is crucial to establishing good cooperation.

President Joko Widodo welcomed the substantial completion of negotiations on IPEF Pillar 3 (Clean Economy) and IPEF Pillar 4 (Just Economy). He stressed Indonesia’s commitment to completing negotiations on the first pillar (trade) of IPEF in 2024 and implementing the joint agreement.

In his various meetings and dialogues, the President reiterated Indonesia’s dedication to addressing climate change and supporting sustainable development efforts. With a strong emphasis on mutually beneficial cooperation and sustainable economic growth, President Joko Widodo’s presence at the APEC Summit and IPEF forum showcased Indonesia’s commitment to regional and global cooperation for prosperity.

