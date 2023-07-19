President López Obrador Exposes Blatant Corruption in Construction Permits for ‘Monstrosity’ Tower in Veracruz

Title: President López Obrador Denounces Corruption and Calls for Action in Veracruz

Subtitle: Historic Center Tower Allegedly Built through Corrupt Practices

Mexico City – President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has strongly criticized the flagrant corruption within the country’s power of attorney system. During a speech on Wednesday, he specifically addressed the construction of the “Center Tower” in Veracruz’s Historic Center, referring to it as a “monstrosity.” The federal President condemned the collusion between authorities and corrupt judges in granting permits for this controversial project.

López Obrador expressed his dismay over the construction taking place in Veracruz’s Historic Center, which is considered one of the most important historical areas in Mexico. He accused authorities and judges of allowing the construction to occur due to corruption. The President emphasized the need to denounce these illicit actions, stating, “The power of attorney has shamelessly surrendered itself completely to corruption, and there is nothing left for us but to expose them. We will continue to do so.”

Speaking at the National Palace, López Obrador highlighted that the construction company had already obtained all necessary legal protections. This prompted him to call upon the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) and Governor Cuitláhuac García of Veracruz to persistently address the issue.

Furthermore, the President expressed his concern over the absence of a museum dedicated to the Reform laws in Veracruz. These laws were historic, having been signed by President Benito Juarez. To rectify this absence, López Obrador revealed plans to purchase the former president’s house and transform it into a museum, commemorating the significant transformation brought about by the Reform laws. He emphasized that Mexico was the only country in the world to undertake such a transformation, separating the power of the clergy from civil power and establishing the concept of a secular State.

Stressing the urgency of the matter, the President concluded, “They have already secured their shelters. That’s why I am denouncing it and urging both the National Institute of Anthropology and the governor of Veracruz to continue pushing for action.” López Obrador’s call for action against corruption and his commitment to the restoration of historical significance is seen as a crucial step in strengthening accountability and integrity within the country.

