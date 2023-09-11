Home » President López Obrador Joins Tribute Ceremonies for Salvador Allende 50 Years After Chilean Coup
President López Obrador Joins Tribute Ceremonies for Salvador Allende 50 Years After Chilean Coup

President López Obrador Joins Tribute Ceremonies for Salvador Allende 50 Years After Chilean Coup

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has arrived in Santiago, Chile, this morning to participate in the tribute ceremonies marking 50 years since the death of Salvador Allende during the coup d’état in Chile. Accompanied by his wife, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, President López Obrador was received at the La Moneda Palace by Chile’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alberto van Klaveren Stork.

Currently, President López Obrador and other guests are having breakfast with Chilean President Gabriel Boric. Later in the day, they will participate in the High Level commemorative event in the Patio de los Cañones, where they will listen to the last speech of President Salvador Allende, accompanied by audiovisual pieces and sounds.

In addition to President López Obrador, several other dignitaries have arrived at the La Moneda Palace, including Bolivia’s President Luis Arce and former presidents José Mujica of Uruguay, Juan Manuel Santos of Colombia, and Felipe González of Spain.

Following the commemorative event in the Patio de los Cañones, the attendees will move to the Plaza de la Constitución for a citizen commemorative event titled “Democracy: universal heritage, 50 years of the Coup d’état in Chile.”

The presence of these esteemed leaders highlights the significance of commemorating this historic event, which will serve as a reminder of the importance of democracy and the protection of human rights.

