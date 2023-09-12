President Luis Abinader Puts Focus on Haiti Conflict in United Nations Address

President Luis Abinader to Address Conflict in Haiti at United Nations General Assembly

Santo Domingo – In a meeting with journalists on Monday, President Luis Abinader announced that his participation at the 78th General Assembly of the United Nations will primarily focus on addressing the conflict in Haiti.

During the meeting, Abinader stated that his trip will mainly revolve around the topic of Haiti, in addition to discussing other important issues for the Dominican Republic. He emphasized the need to understand first-hand the plans that Kenya has in place to help combat the security crisis in Haiti. To gain insight into these plans, Abinader will hold a meeting with the President of the Republic of Kenya to discuss the details regarding Haiti.

While the President stated that it is currently not within their plans to participate in international efforts to invade Haiti, he stressed the necessity of being prepared for any operations that may require the adoption of appropriate measures.

Abinader reassured the public that as a nation, the Dominican Republic does not intend to intervene in Haiti but will remain vigilant to ensure the necessary protections are in place. He strongly expressed the view that the issue of Haiti cannot be ignored during high-level trips such as this, especially when presenting before the UN. Abinader argued, “We have already said that all countries can grow tired of Haiti except the Dominican Republic.”

As tensions continue to escalate in Haiti, the Dominican Republic is committed to addressing the situation and working towards a resolution. President Abinader’s presence at the United Nations General Assembly will serve as an opportunity to highlight the ongoing crisis in Haiti and advocate for international collaboration to bring stability and security to the troubled nation.