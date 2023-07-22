President Macron Outlines New Government’s Direction for France’s Independence and Development

French President Macron Outlines Direction for New Government’s Work

French President Emmanuel Macron delivered a speech at the Elysee Palace on the second day after the French government was reshuffled, highlighting the direction of the new government’s work. Macron stressed the importance of achieving a more independent development model for France, particularly in the areas of economy, industry, energy, military, and geopolitics.

One of the key strategies Macron highlighted is the promotion of reindustrialization and job creation. Macron pointed out that France has already made significant progress in this area by reopening a large number of factories, resulting in the creation of over 1.7 million jobs. Macron emphasized the need to continue this momentum and further invest in education, healthcare, and environmental protection.

Another pressing issue that Macron addressed was the urgent need to rebuild the infrastructure in areas affected by riots. Macron expressed his commitment to working with city halls in these areas to evaluate the damage and expedite the reconstruction of schools, stadiums, and other facilities.

In addressing the recent riots involving young people, Macron stressed the importance of communication with relevant minors and their families who may require assistance. He believes that drawing lessons from these riots and studying in-depth solutions is crucial for preventing such incidents in the future.

Macron’s plans for a more independent development model align with his vision of a stronger and more resilient France. By focusing on reindustrialization, job creation, and investing in key areas such as education and healthcare, Macron aims to ensure a prosperous and self-reliant future for the country.

The Financial Associated Press is the source of this article, but Oriental Fortune reminds readers that the content published is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice. Readers are advised to proceed at their own risk.

