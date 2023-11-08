Home » President Nayib Bukele Announces Birth of Second Daughter, Aminah
World

President Nayib Bukele Announces Birth of Second Daughter, Aminah

by admin

President Nayib Bukele announced this morning the birth of Aminah, her second daughter, who was born in the early hours of this Wednesday. “Gabriela, Layla and I want to share with you that our daughter, Aminah, was born this day at 4:44 am,” the president commented through his social networks.

The news is due to the second daughter of President Bukele and his wife, Gabriela de Bukele, and Layla Bukele, now the family’s older sister. It should be noted that last April, the president officially announced that they were expecting a second baby, so officials and other Salvadorans began to react and congratulate Bukele and his family.

See also  Japan accumulatively diagnosed with more than one million new crowns, the prime minister reiterated that the spread of the epidemic has nothing to do with the Olympics

You may also like

Inter advance to Salzburg and qualify for the...

WindTre down in Italy: problems also for iliad,...

Elderly Man Attacked by Children in Cuban Neighborhood:...

Alone in the Dark shows itself in a...

German police evacuated a school in Hamburg after...

Seeking Justice: Paolina Massidda’s Compelling Speech at the...

Jolie Holland, crítica de Haunted Mountain (2023)

Democrat Rashida Tlaib censored by the US House...

Accession Talks Opened: Ukraine and Moldova Start EU...

U.S. fears reoccupation of Gaza ‘not the right...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy