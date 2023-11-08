President Nayib Bukele Announces Birth of Second Daughter, Aminah

President Nayib Bukele announced this morning the birth of Aminah, her second daughter, who was born in the early hours of this Wednesday. “Gabriela, Layla and I want to share with you that our daughter, Aminah, was born this day at 4:44 am,” the president commented through his social networks.

The news is due to the second daughter of President Bukele and his wife, Gabriela de Bukele, and Layla Bukele, now the family’s older sister. It should be noted that last April, the president officially announced that they were expecting a second baby, so officials and other Salvadorans began to react and congratulate Bukele and his family.

Share this: Facebook

X

