President of 78th UN General Assembly Calls for Multilateral Solutions to Global Challenges

Opening of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly

On September 5th, the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly opened at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. Dennis Francis, President of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, delivered a speech calling on member states to use the true spirit of multilateralism to solve the problems and challenges facing the world, in order to better protect the security and dignity of human beings.

Addressing the first plenary session of the new session, Francis emphasized the importance of advancing peace by empowering the most vulnerable and mobilizing resources for shared prosperity. He also highlighted the need to accelerate development by giving due attention to youth and harnessing drivers of innovation and technology.

U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohamed, speaking on behalf of U.N. Secretary-General Guterres, stressed the urgent need for immediate action to advance peace, protect human rights, address the threat of climate change, create jobs, and ensure that technologies such as artificial intelligence serve humanity better. Mohamed emphasized the importance of building a world that brings hope to all and leaves no one behind.

Earlier in the day, the 77th session of the UN General Assembly came to a close. The President of the 77th session, Kresch, delivered a speech, and Dennis Francis was sworn in as the new President of the UN General Assembly.

The United Nations General Assembly is the main deliberative, supervisory, and review body of the United Nations, comprising all member states. The General Assembly holds regular sessions from September to December each year, consisting of a general debate stage and a stage for considering various issues on the agenda.

As the 78th session of the UN General Assembly begins, member states are urged to work together in the true spirit of multilateralism to tackle global challenges and secure a better future for all.

