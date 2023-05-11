President of the Council of Parents of Elementary School “Vladislav Ribnikar”: The government promised to fulfill all our demands Info

Representatives of the Council of Parents of the Elementary School “Vladislav Ribnikar” attended a meeting in the Government of Serbia today, where, according to the President of the Council, Igor Đorđević, they were promised that all requests would be met.

Igor Đorđević, president of the Council of Parents of the Elementary School “Vladislav Ribnikar” in Vračar announced for “RTS” that the representatives of that Council were today at a meeting in the Government of the Republic of Serbia regarding the seven requests that were presented on Wednesday, May 10. According to Đorđević, The Government of Serbia promised to fulfill all demands.

“A meeting was organized in the cabinet, where, in addition to the Prime Minister, there was also a team tasked with fulfilling our demands. We received a firm promise that all our requests will be met and that starting today we will start working on the realization and fulfillment of these requests“, Igor Đorđević, president of the Council of Parents of the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School, told “RTS” after the meeting in the Government of Serbia.

He added that at this moment he cannot go public with more information because he will have daily communication with the team of Prime Minister Ana Brnabić. They will receive individual information about individual requests from her. Today, the Government of the Republic of Serbia formed the Council for the Prevention of Peer Violence, which will be headed by Prime Minister Ana Brnabić.

Requests of the Council of Parents of “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School

Igor Đorđević, president of the Parents’ Council of the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School, announced at a press conference on Wednesday, May 10 seven proposals from representatives of department VII-2. This department was the most affected by the tragedy that happened on Wednesday, May 3, and the Council of Parents made seven proposals that will help students, parents and school employees. According to him, the Council of Parents also has the support of school representatives. Teachers will assess whether to enter the classrooms or stay in the school yard.

We demand a reconstruction of the event and an explanation of how it happened and how the investigation is going and at what stage it is. We ask that the parents be professionally explained what will happen to the boy, because the children fear that he will be at large. A team of psychologists and psychiatrists who will regularly work with the children of class VII-2 without the participation of the school psychologist in order to ensure impartiality. If it is decided to continue the school year for the children of class VII-2, a way must be found so that they do not enter the main entrance and have classes in one of the classrooms at the small entrance. We propose a complete renovation of the school by September. We provide complete support to the teaching staff. We demand that the responsibility of the people who published the list of children’s names that went around the world as well as pictures of parents and children be determined and that they be sanctioned.

