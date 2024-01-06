Home » President of upcoming UN climate conference worked for Azerbaijan’s state oil company for 24 years
The government of Azerbaijan has appointed the country’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Mukhtar Babayev, as president of the next United Nations climate conference, COP29, to be held in November in Baku.

Some scientists dealing with global warming, including the authoritative US climate scientist Michael Mann, they criticized he appoints her because before becoming minister Babayev worked for 24 years for Socar, the Azerbaijani state oil company. He will therefore be the second president of a COP to have close ties with the fossil fuel industry, after Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the CEO of the United Arab Emirates state oil company, who led COP28 in Dubai a few months ago . Scientists and activists believe that the fossil fuel sector (the use of which is the main cause of global warming) can negatively influence the decision-making process of COPs (which aim to combat it), including through people like Al Jaber and Babayev.

Azerbaijan is one of the members of OPEC+, the expanded group of oil-exporting countries. After the start of the war in Ukraine it became an increasingly important supplier of natural gas to the European Union (including Italy), which had to rapidly reduce its dependence on Russian gas. However, it is also a country in which there is not full freedom of expression, and for this reason too the choice to hold COP29 there had already been contested.

However, Babayev was also involved in environmental protection when he worked for Socar: for three years he directed the company’s initiatives to clean up the heavy pollution caused by the oil and petrochemical industry from the soil of Azerbaijan.

– Listen also: Will COP28 have been of any use? An episode of Globo

