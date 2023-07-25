President Xi Jinping is set to attend the opening ceremony of the 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu later this month. The event, which will take place from July 27 to 28, will see President Xi hold a series of foreign affairs activities. This announcement was made by the Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying.

In addition to attending the opening ceremony, President Xi will also host a welcome banquet and engage in bilateral activities with foreign leaders who are visiting China to participate in the event. Among the distinguished guests are President Joko of Indonesia, President Ghazwani of Mauritania, President Ndayishimiye of Burundi, President Ali of Guyana, Prime Minister Garibashvili of Georgia, and Prime Minister Lambka of Fiji.

The Summer Universiade is an international multi-sport event organized for university athletes from around the world. It serves as a platform for young athletes to showcase their skills and foster cultural exchange.

President Xi’s attendance at the opening ceremony highlights the importance that China places on the event and its commitment to international cooperation in sports and education. It also presents an opportunity for China to strengthen diplomatic ties with the visiting leaders and promote cultural exchange between nations.

The Universiade, which is held every two years, attracts thousands of athletes from over 150 countries. The 31st edition of the event will feature competitions in a wide range of sports, including athletics, swimming, basketball, gymnastics, and more. Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, is the host city for the 2021 Summer Universiade.

As China continues to recover from the global pandemic, the hosting of such a significant international event demonstrates the country’s resilience and ability to successfully organize large-scale gatherings. It also provides a platform for the world to witness China‘s progress in managing and containing the spread of COVID-19.

The presence of President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony further adds to the prestige and significance of the Summer Universiade. It not only highlights China‘s role as a global leader but also signals the country’s commitment to promoting global cooperation and engagement.

The 31st Summer Universiade will undoubtedly be a memorable event, filled with intense competition, camaraderie, and cultural exchange. As athletes from around the world come together in Chengdu, they will not only compete for medals but also forge lasting friendships and build bridges of understanding between nations.

Overall, President Xi Jinping’s attendance at the opening ceremony of the 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu serves as a testament to the importance of international sports events in fostering global unity, cooperation, and friendship. It also showcases China‘s dedication to promoting sportsmanship, education, and cultural exchange among young athletes from all corners of the world.

