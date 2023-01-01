“History is long and magnificent, and generations of people have continued to struggle to create today’s China.” On the eve of the New Year, President Xi Jinping delivered a New Year’s message for 2023 through China Central Radio and Television and the Internet. After listening to the New Year’s message for the first time, overseas Chinese told our reporter that President Xi Jinping’s New Year’s message moved them and inspired them. The Chinese people at home and abroad will go forward and work hard on the new journey to make China a better tomorrow. .

“President Xi Jinping’s New Year’s message brings us warm strength.” Fan Xuan, editor-in-chief of New Media Group Europe, told our reporter that the New Year’s message made overseas Chinese proud and full of confidence in the future.

Deng Zhuting, chairman of the London Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, said with emotion that the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics were successfully held. China. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was successfully held, and China has opened a new chapter of magnificent development. China‘s prosperity and development will surely bring greater opportunities for world peace and development.

Chen Heping, president of the Federation of Overseas Chinese in Rome, Italy, said that 2022 is an extraordinary year. In the face of challenges, the Chinese party and government have achieved outstanding results one after another, and overseas Chinese are happy and encouraged by this. Overseas Chinese will keep in mind President Xi Jinping’s entrustment, keep their feet on the ground, work hard, and actively promote non-governmental exchanges and cooperation between China and foreign countries, so as to make China a better tomorrow.

Park Yong-nam, president of the Overseas Chinese Association in Busan, South Korea, said that the great changes in China‘s new era in the past ten years have not only brought benefits to the Chinese people, but also promoted the development of other countries in the world and benefited the local people. Overseas Chinese feel deeply about this. “Overseas Chinese must always be patriotic, strive to create miracles, show the good demeanor of overseas Chinese in the new era with practical actions, and contribute to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”

Chen Jianxin, chairman of the Spanish Overseas Chinese Association, said that the words of the New Year’s greetings are heart-warming, “The achievements of the ancestral (home) country are inspiring. We firmly believe that China, with a population of more than 1.4 billion, will be full of vitality and move towards a better future.”

Liu Lisheng, representative of the Japan Multicultural Center, said that President Xi Jinping’s New Year’s message will surely inspire all Chinese sons and daughters to unite and participate in the cause of realizing Chinese-style modernization and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Lajie Lian, president of the Overseas Chinese Association in Pakistan, said that every New Year, overseas Chinese are looking forward to President Xi Jinping’s New Year’s greetings. “Countless Chinese people’s hard work and sweat have combined into China‘s power. This power inspires and moves us. I believe that the efforts of each of us will eventually converge into a powerful force and make our own contributions to the prosperity of our ancestral (home) country.” .”

Wang Peizhong, president of the Chinese Federation of Egypt, said that President Xi Jinping’s New Year’s message is full of inspiring power. In the new year, all sons and daughters of the Chinese nation, including overseas Chinese, will surely glow with greater vitality and work hard and make unremitting efforts to build the Chinese dream together.

Yang Honglian, vice chairman of the Fiji-China Friendship Association, noticed that the word “unity” was mentioned twice in the New Year’s message. “Only unity can bring the reunification of the motherland that the sons and daughters of China look forward to as soon as possible. The historical wheels of national reunification and national rejuvenation are rolling forward. The vast number of overseas Chinese will live up to their mission and work together to promote the realization of the great cause.”

Wang Junxiao, president of the Brazilian Association for the Promotion of Peaceful Reunification of China, said that the realization of the complete reunification of the ancestral (native) country is the common expectation of Chinese people at home and abroad. “The two sides of the Taiwan Strait are a family, and I sincerely hope that the compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait will build consensus and go forward hand in hand. The Brazil Association for the Promotion of the Peaceful Reunification of China will work together with the vast number of overseas Chinese to make new contributions to the realization of the great cause of the reunification of the ancestral (home) country.”

Cai Chenghua, president of the Southern California Chinese and Overseas Chinese Federation, said: “We firmly believe that no matter how many difficulties and obstacles the Chinese nation faces on the road ahead, with the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China and the unity of the sons and daughters of China, including the vast number of overseas Chinese, the great The revived Chinese dream will surely come true.”

Chen Weidong, president of the Association for the Promotion of Peaceful Reunification of China in the Australian Capital Territory, said: “The complete reunification of the ancestral (native) country is the common wish of compatriots on both sides of the strait, and it is also the inevitable result of the development of cross-strait relations. We will make unremitting efforts to promote the ancestral (native) country in the new era. The unification of the country and the long-term well-being of the Chinese nation.”

Duan Wei, Director-General of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Germany, noted that the New Year’s message mentioned that “China‘s economy has strong resilience, great potential, and sufficient vitality, and its long-term fundamentals remain unchanged.” He said that as the representative organization of Chinese-funded enterprises in Germany, the Chamber of Commerce will contribute to the establishment of a new development pattern with the domestic cycle as the main body and the domestic and international dual cycles mutually promoting each other, and further serve Chinese-funded enterprises to “go global” and “go global”. Go in” and “go up”, actively participate in the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” cooperation, and help the level of trade and investment cooperation between China and Germany continue to improve.

Wang Xinte, chairman of the Spain-Spain-China Friendship and Cooperation Association, said: “2023 is the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Spain. We look forward to continuing to make friends in the local area, and actively carry out friendly exchanges between Chinese and Western peoples, so that Spanish friends can understand a more real, three-dimensional and comprehensive China. .”

Li Xinzhu, director of the South African Chinese Police-Civil Cooperation Center, said that the past 2022 was a year of tenacious struggle and repeated achievements for all Chinese sons and daughters. In the new year, the overseas Chinese in South China will continue to work hard with their feet on the ground and contribute to the early realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Yin Bin, chairman of the Russia-China Humanities Cooperation and Development Center, said that President Xi Jinping pointed out in his New Year’s message that “tomorrow’s China, hope is placed on the youth.” “Currently, the Sino-Russian comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination in the new era is more mature and tenacious. We are born at the right time, and we must live up to the ardent hopes of President Xi Jinping, the times, and the years of China. Contribute to Russia’s friendship from generation to generation.”

Wen Zhenyu, president of the German-Chinese Economic and Cultural Exchange Center of Yuyuan Hamburg, Germany, said that we will continue to give full play to our own advantages, and build Yuyuan Garden in Hamburg, Germany into an important platform for Sino-German economic and cultural exchanges, and contribute to the friendship between the people of China and Germany.

Wu Wuhua, honorary president of the French Chaozhou Association, said that in the new year, overseas Chinese will continue to be full of confidence and determination, work hard together towards a better future, and make their own contributions to the prosperity of the ancestral (home) country.

Tang Zhengang, president of the Overseas Chinese Culture and Education Association in the UAE, said that the Overseas Chinese Cultural Exchange Organizations in the UAE will give full play to their own advantages, tell the story of China‘s peaceful development, and contribute to the promotion of mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples. I sincerely wish that in the new year, the great ancestral (home) country will prosper and the people will be happy and healthy.

(Reporters Qu Song, Li Qiang, Xing Xue, Xie Yahong, Ma Fei, Yan Huan, Yue Linwei, Cheng Shijie, Huang Peizhao, Chen Xiaowei, Wu Jie, Li Zhiwei, Zou Song, Xiao Xinxin, Liu Lingling, Guan Kejiang)