President Xiomara Castro Advocates for Zero Hunger at First World Meeting of the School Feeding Coalition in Paris

Xiomara Castro Promotes Zero Hunger at School Feeding Coalition Meeting in Paris

PARIS, FRANCE – President Xiomara Castro concluded her three-day visit to Paris, France, where she participated in the First World Meeting of the School Feeding Coalition. The event focused on discussing and addressing issues related to global school feeding and the fight against hunger.

During her speech at the meeting, Castro highlighted her government’s dedication to bringing about a profound change in the food and agriculture system to achieve zero hunger. She emphasized the crucial role of school feeding programs in ensuring that children have access to nutritious meals, which not only improves their overall health but also enhances their ability to learn and succeed in their education.

In addition to her participation in the conference, President Castro engaged in important diplomatic meetings. She met with Cindy McCain, director of the United Nations World Food Program, and Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, Secretary of State for Development, Francophonie, and International Collaboration, who reports to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France. These discussions focused on potential collaborations and strategies to address global hunger and improve food security.

President Castro had also scheduled a meeting with Emmanuel Macron, the President of France. However, due to heightened security measures and the maximum alert level maintained in Paris, the meeting was ultimately canceled.

After her stay in France, Castro is now set to travel to Mexico. On October 22, she will participate in a summit led by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The summit will primarily focus on addressing migration as a key issue in the region. Heads of state from various countries in the region are expected to attend the event, which will take place in Chiapas.

This trip to Mexico marks President Castro’s 14th official visit during her nearly two years in office and will be the twelfth country she has visited as the president. Her commitment to international diplomacy and addressing pressing global issues reflects her administration’s dedication to fostering cooperation and finding comprehensive solutions.

As her administration continues to prioritize the fight against hunger and the improvement of education through initiatives such as school feeding programs, President Castro’s accomplishments and diplomatic efforts are being recognized internationally. Her active participation in global events showcases her commitment to driving change and building a more equitable world for all.

