[Interface News]Korean Radio International reported on January 1 that South Korean President Yoon Seok-yue delivered a New Year’s message, saying that the possibility of a global economic depression this year is higher than ever before, and the comprehensive crisis should be broken through exports.

Yin Xiyue pointed out that exports are the foundation of the Korean economy and the source of jobs. Yin Xiyue said that in the process of the weakening of the WTO system and the rise of protectionism, factors such as security, economy, and technical cooperation have been integrated, and South Korea’s export strategy should be changed compared with the past. He said he would focus his diplomacy on the economy and personally oversee the establishment of an export strategy.

Yin Xiyue put forward specific plans, including starting a $50 billion overseas order project; cultivating infrastructure construction, nuclear power plants, and military industries as new export drivers; expanding the scale of trade finance to 360 trillion won. He said that all policy forces will be mobilized to expand South Korea’s export territory to the world.

Yin Xiyue also said that not only the IT and bio industries, but also the military industry, nuclear energy, carbon neutrality, and entertainment will also open the “Entrepreneurial Korea Era” and will preemptively and decisively invest in future strategic technologies.