Home World President Yoon Seok-yue of South Korea: All policy forces will be mobilized to expand South Korea’s export territory to the world- Shangbao Indonesia
World

President Yoon Seok-yue of South Korea: All policy forces will be mobilized to expand South Korea’s export territory to the world- Shangbao Indonesia

by admin

January 01, 2023 at 22:44 PM

412

[Interface News]Korean Radio International reported on January 1 that South Korean President Yoon Seok-yue delivered a New Year’s message, saying that the possibility of a global economic depression this year is higher than ever before, and the comprehensive crisis should be broken through exports.
Yin Xiyue pointed out that exports are the foundation of the Korean economy and the source of jobs. Yin Xiyue said that in the process of the weakening of the WTO system and the rise of protectionism, factors such as security, economy, and technical cooperation have been integrated, and South Korea’s export strategy should be changed compared with the past. He said he would focus his diplomacy on the economy and personally oversee the establishment of an export strategy.
Yin Xiyue put forward specific plans, including starting a $50 billion overseas order project; cultivating infrastructure construction, nuclear power plants, and military industries as new export drivers; expanding the scale of trade finance to 360 trillion won. He said that all policy forces will be mobilized to expand South Korea’s export territory to the world.
Yin Xiyue also said that not only the IT and bio industries, but also the military industry, nuclear energy, carbon neutrality, and entertainment will also open the “Entrepreneurial Korea Era” and will preemptively and decisively invest in future strategic technologies.

See also  GAI Zhou Yan's new song "Story of Weiyuan" MV is online to express foreign thoughts with modern trend rhythm- Shangbao Indonesia

You may also like

Ambassador Lu Shaye accepts New Year’s interview with...

The spiritual testament of Benedict XVI – Vatican...

Putin sends the first ship with hypersonic supermissiles...

Embarking on a New Journey and Creating New...

Many places announced the investigation of the infection...

Qatargate, procedure started for the waiver of the...

U.S. Congressman: TikTok is a digital drug imported...

Qatargate: request for the waiver of immunity for...

Trump: Inflation is soaring, flights have been cancelled,...

Pope: We implore the intercession of Our Lady,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy