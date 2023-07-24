Presidential Candidate Accuses Dominican President Abinader of Lying to the Population

Title: Presidential Candidate Abel Martinez Accuses President Abinader of Lying to the Dominican Population

Presidential candidate for the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Abel Martínez, has accused President Luis Abinader of failing to fulfill his promises and lying to the Dominican population. This comes in response to President Abinader’s recent statement that he would respond with three truths to those who defame the government. Martínez took to Twitter to list the promises made by the president, claiming that he has not followed through on them.

Abel Martínez began his critique by highlighting President Abinader’s promise to lower food prices by 30%, which according to Martínez, have instead increased by 28%. This apparent contradiction raises concerns about the president’s ability to address the rising cost of living for the Dominican people.

Furthermore, Martínez accused President Abinader of deceiving the population with his pledge to reduce crime by 50%. However, crime rates have reportedly increased by 35% during the president’s tenure. This failure to effectively address public safety issues raises doubts about the government’s ability to ensure the well-being of its citizens.

Another promise brought into question by Martínez is President Abinader’s commitment to reduce gasoline prices. The president claimed that he would lower gasoline costs when the price of oil fell below $85. However, despite the price of oil being below this threshold for nine months, Martínez asserts that no action has been taken to fulfill this promise. This accusation raises concerns about the administration’s ability to manage economic policies and provide relief to struggling citizens.

Martínez also pointed out that the promised elimination of the advance payment, a tax imposed on businesses in the country, has not been implemented as claimed. This failure to eliminate the advance payment contradicts President Abinader’s commitment to reduce the burden on businesses and promote economic growth.

In response to President Abinader’s announcement that he would reveal three truths, Martínez called him out for yet another lie by stating that the president is already lying by promising to tell the truth.

Abel Martinez, presidential candidate for the Dominican Liberation Party, denounced President Abinader for allegedly lying to the Dominican population by failing to deliver on several key promises. The accusations raised by Martínez highlight concerns regarding the president’s ability to address important issues such as rising food prices, increasing crime rates, and the cost of gasoline. These criticisms come at a crucial time as the Dominican Republic looks towards its next presidential election.

