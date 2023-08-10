Home » Presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio assassinated in Ecuador – Corriere TV
World

Presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio assassinated in Ecuador – Corriere TV

by admin
Presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio assassinated in Ecuador – Corriere TV

The attack in the capital, Quito, at the end of an electoral campaign event

Fernando Villavicencio, among the eight presidential candidates of Ecuador, was shot and killed during an election event in the Ecuadorian capital of Quito. President Guillermo Lasso confirmed this by referring to the fact that organized crime was behind the killing in Villavicencio. Villavicencio, 59, was the presidential candidate of the Build Ecuador movement. Elections are held on August 20. Police said other people were injured, including some officers.

August 10, 2023 – Updated August 10, 2023, 07:48 am

© breaking latest news

See also  A cry for peace from Rome: May the planners of the dialogue prevail - Vatican News

You may also like

requirements and how to apply

A presidential candidate in Ecuador has been killed

Ecuadorian Presidential Candidate Fernando Villavicencio Assassinated in Political...

Exum and Lendejlj on the list for Mundobasket...

The speculators of hospitality – ilGiornale.it

“Too Much Sex”, Florida Schools Ban Shakespeare

Daily Horoscope for August 10 | Entertainment

Escalation of the Russia-Ukraine War: Black Sea Conflict...

Ecuador, presidential candidate Villavicencio killed at the end...

today Thursday 10 August clear skies.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy