Presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio assassinated in Ecuador – Corriere TV

The attack in the capital, Quito, at the end of an electoral campaign event

Fernando Villavicencio, among the eight presidential candidates of Ecuador, was shot and killed during an election event in the Ecuadorian capital of Quito. President Guillermo Lasso confirmed this by referring to the fact that organized crime was behind the killing in Villavicencio. Villavicencio, 59, was the presidential candidate of the Build Ecuador movement. Elections are held on August 20. Police said other people were injured, including some officers.

August 10, 2023 – Updated August 10, 2023, 07:48 am

