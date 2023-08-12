Presidential Candidate in Ecuador Assassinated: Family Demands Immediate Wake

Ecuador Mourns the Assassination of Presidential Candidate Fernando Villavicencio

QUITO – The body of Fernando Villavicencio, a candidate for the presidency of Ecuador, was transferred from the morgue to a funeral home on Thursday. Villavicencio was assassinated on Wednesday by alleged hitmen, sparking national shock and outrage.

After a tense standoff, the family of the victim convinced authorities to hand over Villavicencio’s body so they could proceed with the wake. The morgue was heavily guarded by the police throughout the morning, as the autopsy was conducted on the candidate’s body.

The Prosecutor’s Office announced that Villavicencio’s wife had ordered the body to be released to two trusted individuals, including her lawyer, in adherence to the regulations for handling corpses and funeral services.

Relatives of Villavicencio had been waiting at the Legal Medicine headquarters since Wednesday night, expressing their frustration at the delay caused by his wife’s absence. She was in the United States when the attack on her husband occurred.

The family has also raised questions about the security provided to Villavicencio, as three police agents were among the nine injured during the attack. One of the assailants was killed in an exchange of gunfire with security personnel.

As the investigation progresses, six individuals, all foreign nationals, have been arrested in various raids in Quito, according to Interior Minister Juan Zapata. However, he did not disclose their nationalities.

The shocking assassination of Villavicencio comes at a time when Ecuador is grappling with a security crisis. Organized crime groups have been responsible for recurring murders and massacres throughout the country. Villavicencio, who previously reported receiving death threats, had promised to tackle this issue.

This heinous crime follows recent assassinations, including the mayor of Manta and a candidate for assembly in the province of Esmeraldas, near the border with Colombia.

In response to the escalating violence, the government has declared three days of national mourning and a 60-day state of emergency. This allows for the deployment of the military across the country, a measure previously taken in response to spikes in crime associated with organized gangs. The coastal region, known for drug trafficking, has become a hotbed of criminal activity, with Ecuadorian ports being exploited as key routes for cocaine transportation to Europe and North America.

The assassination of Fernando Villavicencio has deeply shaken Ecuador, casting a dark shadow over the ongoing electoral campaign. The country now mourns the loss of a promising presidential candidate and a staunch advocate for combating organized crime.

