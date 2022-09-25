Listen to the audio version of the article

«Here we must stop, we cannot go further, no stranger, no new face can pass, it becomes dangerous. It has not always been like this, but for some months the trafficking, intimidation and violence have started to grow again ». As she guides us through the streets of Manguinhos, in the north of Rio de Janeiro, Elizabeth Campos explains how the tension in the country for the October 2 elections is a thousand times stronger in the favela. «It is full of traffickers and corrupt – she says – who come to buy votes from our people, in exchange for a few reais or some favors, for the house, for the children, to eat. Covid has done very serious damage, people are hungry ».

Say hello to everyone, for everyone it’s Beth. She was born and raised a few meters from here and for almost twenty years she has coordinated the Spazio Casa Viva: a music and drawing school, a meeting place that involves hundreds of children, girls and boys, together with their families in its activities. A project, almost unique in the communities of Rio, carried out together with universities and foundations, as well as with the support of the Italian NGO Cesvi.

“35 thousand people officially live in Manguinhos but in reality we will be at least double, not everyone loves us, the traffickers, the cocaine dealers, the exploiters – he says – want to stop us, often in agreement with the police or administrators locals: they can’t stand us raising our heads to denounce, they don’t want young people to have an education, they can’t accept that in these streets there is talk of social justice ». He claims the story “of resistance, affection and conquest of the favela”, firmly affirms his support for Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Lula, the leader of the Left, president of Brazil for two terms until 2010, then imprisoned for corruption in the Petrobras scandal, and today at 76, after being cleared of the charges, he is back in the running for the highest office in the state. In contrast to Jair Bolsonaro, 67, the current president, candidate of the populist and conservative right.

“I am a woman and I am black, and this forced me to fight against a thousand barriers, Lula is the hope we all have, but especially the young, against these barriers, against the elitist, macho and racist right,” she says proudly.

In the lead the leader of the left

“It is very likely that Lula will win the elections, according to our calculations there is also the possibility that Lula will become president already in the first round, thus exceeding 59% of the votes, the various polls in recent weeks offer different scenarios, but the advantage of the leader of the Workers’ Party seems consistent, ”says Carolina Botelho, political analyst, expert on electoral flows and inequalities, at the State University of Rio de Janeiro. «Bolsonaro is in trouble but he has nevertheless managed to bring together the right as never before in democratic Brazil, and he can count on 30% of support. He has the support of the majority of male, white, high-income voters. While we can certainly say that if only women and people of color voted, Bolsonaro would get a handful of votes. “